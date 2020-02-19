The Global Down and Feather Market by Origin is Expected to be Attractive for Duck during the Forecast Period from 2018 to 2026

Down and feather are the by-products obtained from slaughtering of duck and goose for consumption. The growth in consumption of duck and goose has led tothe availability of down and feather across the globe. These by-products are processed to meet the demand of various end users. The primary processing of down and feather may vary based on the application of the end product. The global down and feather market is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Moreover, growth in consumer preference for natural products, availability of end products at lower price, and rising demand for furnishing products from the residential and commercial sector are a major driving force in the down and feather market. The global down and feather market was valued at US$ 4,549.2 Mn in 2017 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2026. It is estimated to reach a value of US$ 8,236.0 Mn by 2026.

Over the last few years, organizations have changed their business models in order to incorporate the changes as per demand and regulations. Large slaughterhouses primarily process down and feather to avoid contamination from blood stains and supplies to industrial end users. Additionally, major down and feather players are involved in the business of primary processing along with manufacturing of products such as pillows, apparels, bedding, and comforters. Down and feather market players profiled in the report include Allied Feather & Down, Bettfedern Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG (Rohdex), United Feather & Down, Inc, Norfolk Feather Company, Down-Lite International, Inc., Hans Kruchen, Heinrich Häussling GmbH & Co., Feather Industries, KL Down, and Maya Tekstil.

Request Sample PDF with Latest Advancement @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14900

The global down and feather market has been segmented on the basis of origin, product type, distribution channel, and geography. According to origin, the down and feather market is segregated into duck and goose. Duck and goose are reared to gain eggs and meat for consumption. Down and feather are by-products obtained from the slaughtering of duck and goose in the abattoir. The global down and feather market by origin is expected to be attractive for duck during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

In terms of product type, the market is segregated into bedding, comforters, pillows, and apparel. Comforters were the largest segment of the down and feather market in terms of value in 2017. However, the market based on product type is expected to be attractive for pillows and apparel. In terms of value, it is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% and 7.1% respectively, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.