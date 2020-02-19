Thermo Ventilators Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2027

Thermo ventilator is a piece of electric equipment preferably used in multipurpose ventilation systems. A thermo ventilation system adjusts the ventilation requirement automatically, as per the user’s preference. It combines the function of air circulation and automatic ventilation. Thermo ventilators provide automatic ventilation and adequate air circulation by checking the carbon dioxide level inside premises. Conference rooms, shopping malls, residential lobbies, offices, educational institutes, hotels, and restaurants are mostly preferring thermo ventilators for ventilation and air circulation.

The global market for thermo ventilators is primarily driven by automatic adjustable features of the equipment for energy efficiency and increasing usage of these ventilators in commercial and industrial sectors. Additionally, growing market of thermo ventilators in the residential sector due to boosting the consumer preference for energy-efficient houses. This is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period. Increasing investments in infrastructure development and commercial construction activities led by growth of the service sector in developing countries are anticipated to drive the thermo ventilators market during the forecast period. However, a thermo ventilator is a heavy equipment and the upfront cost of thermo ventilators is high. This can create a barrier for the global thermo ventilators market.

The global thermo ventilators market can be segmented in terms of product, end-user, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the thermo ventilators market can be categorized into ceiling-mounted thermo ventilators, wall-mounted thermo ventilators, and window-mounted thermo ventilators. The window-mounted thermo ventilators segment holds a major market share and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period also. Cost-effectiveness of window-mounted thermo ventilators is the key reason behind dominance of the segment.

In term of end-user, the thermo ventilators market can be categorized into commercial and residential. The commercial segment includes restaurants, hotels, entertainment malls, corporate offices, and others. Growth of the service sector in developing economies is anticipated to boost the demand for thermo ventilators in the commercial segment in the next few years.

Based on distribution channel, the thermo ventilators market can be bifurcated into online and offline. The offline segment accounted for a dominant share of the market and expected to retain in coming years. On the other hand, the online segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as vendors can tap a large number of customers through the online channel.