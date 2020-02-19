Torque Wrenches Market: Future Growth Strategies by Experts & Top Players 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Torque Wrenches Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Torque Wrenches Market report includes Overview, classification, industry value, price and cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Torque Wrenches industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Torque Wrenches market Share via Region.

A torque wrench is a fastening or bolting tool used to apply an appropriate amount of torque or limit the amount of torque that is applied on the fastener, to prevent excess or under-tightening.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is product innovations. Over the years, the global torque wrenches market has witnessed several innovations in the design of torque wrenches and the material used for manufacturing them, making them more reliable and efficient in fastening applications. These innovations allow greater differentiation between product offerings from different vendors, leading to the growth of the market.

One of the major drivers for this market is growing automotive industry. The automotive industry is the single largest end-user of torque wrenches globally, which are extensively used in automobile production facilities, and for repair and maintenance of vehicles in workshops and home. Therefore, the growth in global automobile production and sales during the forecast period is expected to significantly accelerate the demand for wrenches.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Armstrong Tools

Atlas Copco Industrial Technique

Beta Utensili

Crane Electronics

ENERPAC

GearWrench

GEDORE Tool Center

GRIPHOLD ENGINEERING

HTL (Hire Torque Ltd)

HYTORC

Ingersoll Rand-

Mountz

RAD Torque Systems

SAM OUTILLAGE



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by TypeHydraulic

Pneumatic

Manual

Electric

Segment by Application

Commercial

Household



