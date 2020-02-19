Trends in the Canned Tuna Market 2017-2025

Although lifestyles of consumers worldwide are getting busier and faster, and the market offers an extensive range of prepared and frozen food, the global market for canned tuna is projected to experience passive growth over the next few years. Growing consumer dependency on prepared and ready-to-eat food is considered to be a key driver to push the demand for canned tuna a little farther over 2017-2025. Global revenue of canned tuna market was around US$ 10,496.1 Mn in 2017, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, reaching a value worth US$ 14,125.5 Mn by the end of 2025.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

While consumer demand for canned tuna witnesses a downward trend, the increasing demand from the Middle East is leveling off this decline, and emerging as an attractive market for ASEAN canned tuna exporters. The exemption from import duties in the Middle East has led to higher exports in this region. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Israel are the largest importers of tuna in the Middle East, accounting for 21%, 19%, and 11% import share, respectively. The import tariff in most of the countries in this region is only 5%, which is very low as compared to the U.S. and the EU. In spite of the large scope for fishing, the Middle Eastern region is poorly developed in fishing, and is thus heavily dependent on imports from ASEAN countries, especially Vietnam.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better

The growth of the ready-to-eat and easy-to-cook value added tuna market is evident, and there is an increasing demand for super-frozen tunas in the high-end European markets. Super-frozen tuna is mainly consumed in a Japanese delicacy – sashimi. In order to accommodate the supply and demand for super-frozen tuna, the canned tuna supply chain in Europe is improving, which will steadily lead to an increased volume of super-frozen tuna in the European market. Super-frozen canned tuna is available at relatively higher rates as compared to regular canned tuna but as consumers in this region are willing to experiment with new products and are also ready to pay higher prices for the same, super-frozen tuna is expected to fuel the growth of the canned tuna market in this region.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here

Overfishing has led governments to ban commercial fishing in specific parts of the Pacific Ocean. The ban on fishing has led to curtailed supply of tuna, consequently leading to higher prices of canned tuna. Higher prices have, in turn, led to lower demand for canned tuna from regions such as Europe. Tuna species such as yellowfin are overfished and have already been categorized as an endangered species. Concerns against overfishing are growing, leading to the fluctuating supply and demand of canned seafood, globally.