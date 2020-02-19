Validation, Calibration and Standardization in the Life Sciences Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects To 2022

The growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology market is one of the key growth factors of validation, calibration and standardization in the life sciences market. Validation, calibration and standardization products and services find applications in maintaining the accuracy of instruments and devices used in research and other activities in laboratories.

Research and development spending for new products and technological development has been rising at a rapid pace over the years. According to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), global pharmaceutical R&D spending was estimated to be REDACTED in 2015 and is expected to rise to REDACTED by 2022. Companies and

other organizations are working to enhance the efficacy of drugs and advance drug development. For instance, according to Pharmaprojects (U.K.), a drug development database, the total number of pipeline research projects for drug development across the globe reached 14,872 in 2017, rising from 11,307 in 2014.

Further, the rising adoption of software for calibration management is also driving the utilization of services by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other research organizations that reduce the overall time and cost of validation and calibration processes. Software usage ensures that the calibration performed at multiple places remains the same and on time. This helps companies maintain accuracy and quality and reduce errors. Advanced automated software can process multiple units at same time, making it cost and time effective. Moreover, software helps to keep records for future use and trend analysis.

This report provides analyses based on different market segments such as by service type, service providers, instruments and consumables, and end-users. Service type segment is further divided into electrotechnical, pressure, fluid flow/optical, pipette, thermal, mechanical and others. Electrotechnical held the largest market share of REDACTED in 2017 in terms of revenue, generating REDACTED. By 2023, total revenue from the electrotechnical segment is expected to reach REDACTED.

