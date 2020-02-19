Watchdog Timers Market: Competitive Strategies And Forecasts to 2026

Watchdog timers (WDTs) is an electronic device or electronic timer designed to prevent system failures by detecting and recovering from the computer malfunctions. Computer malfunctions were often happens due to any software or hardware fault and from overcoming these unresponsive situations watchdog timers plays a crucial role by rebooting the processor. These are self-contained hardware devices integrated to external circuits to the processor that can detect and trigger a processor reset if required.

The watchdog timers are designed to count down from some initial value to zero during unresponsive situation. The watchdog timer asserts the reset command when the counter reaches zero before the computer recovers. The computer processor periodically sends a signal to the watchdog timer to specify that the system software is working properly. If the watchdog timer doesn’t receive this signal within a fixed time frame, the watchdog timer affirms a reset command. The entire process of resetting the watchdog timer is referred “kicking the dog”.

The global watchdog timers market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period. This is due to its increasing demand of embedded computing devices across various application sectors such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics and medical sector. The increase in mobile phone production worldwide is stimulating the growth in demand for watchdog timers and associated components. The continuous innovation in technology has increased the demand for global watchdog timers in consumer electronics, industrial, military and defense sectors. However, low cost of profit margin is acting as a restraining factor for the growth of watchdog timers market. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to analyze further application that is expected to generate profitable growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The global watchdog timers market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and region. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into internal watchdog timer and external watchdog timer. The internal watchdog timers are inbuilt with microcontrollers or processors during manufacturing and is enabled by a software program to detect and rectify system abnormality by rebooting. The internal watchdog timer saves money, but can be affected by runaway code. However, external watchdog timers are stand-alone ICs and are used for systems that haves two or more CPUs. These external watchdog timers are enabled manually by hardware after detecting the system malfunctions. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, telecommunication, medical, industrial equipment’s, consumer electronics, military & defense and others. Telecommunication end user is expected to the largest application segment owing to its high demand for networking and communication equipment’s worldwide, stimulating the watchdog timers market.

In the region wise study, the global watchdog timers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific which comprises China, India, South Korea, Australia and other rising economies captured significant market share followed by North America and Europe in 2018. Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. China represents huge potential for the watchdog timers with the low cost of raw materials and huge production facilities in the country. The region’s dominance is attributed to increasing production of motor vehicles in countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and India. Moreover, rapid level of industrialization in this region is also contributing to growth of watchdog timers market.

The global watchdog timers market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products to the customers. Some of the key players engaged in watchdog timers market include various manufacturers such as STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Inc., Maxim Integrated, Analog Devices, Inc., ON Semiconductor, Cypress Semiconductor, Diodes, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics, ROHM Semiconductors and among others.

