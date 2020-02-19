Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market Prognosticated to be Worth US$ 3,044.8 Mn by 2025 End

In order to gain precedence over competitors, vendors in the global wound debridement market are seen leveraging several organic and inorganic growth strategies. Expansions, mergers and acquisitions, expansion of product portfolio, and collaborations are some of the key strategies adopted by market players. A prime example is Crawford Healthcare’s acquisition by Acelity L.P. the company aims at expanding their product offering in order to strengthen its market position.

Another prominent approach considered by vendors in the global wound debridement market is the launch of novel and advanced products. This is a leading trend leveraged by players to gain traction in the global wound debridement (wound cleaning) market in the coming years.

TMR analysts forecast the global wound debridement market to reach a value of US$ 3,044.8 mn by 2025, from an estimated worth of US$ 1,750 mn in 2016. From the forecast period 2017 to 2025, the global wound debridement market is estimated to grow at a 6.5% CAGR.

Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives Wound Debridement Market

The escalating incidence of chronic ailment such as diabetes is a key factor fuelling the global wound debridement (wound cleaning) market. Diabetics are likely to suffer from wounds that do not heal easily. This may lead to severe wound infections. With the growing number of diabetic cases across the globe, wound debridement is gaining traction. The International Diabetes Federation reports that by 2040, diabetes incidence will is expected to reach 642.0 million. Wound debridement is highly significant in patients with diabetes, and will incite the global wound debridement market. In addition to this, the importance of wound debridement is being realized for other situations/medical emergencies such as burns, removal of necrotic tissue, etc. which will fuel the global wound debridement (wound cleaning) market further.

Presence of Infrastructure, Skilled Professionals to Boost Growth

With a rise in the hospitalization cases, surgeries, and incidence of chronic wounds, the healthcare industry is rapidly progressing. Increased investments are being made in the sector, and aware patients and their families are ready to spend higher amounts on healthcare. The number of healthcare professionals, especially specialists, is rising. The presence of skilled professionals combined with higher spending on healthcare is likely to augment demand in the global wound debridement market in the coming years.

Emergence of Advanced Therapies to Vitalize Wound Debridement Market

Advanced therapies are coming into play which is expected to turn tides in the global wound debridement market. The introduction of single use negative pressure therapy (NPWT), especially in homecare settings, is gaining traction. This too, will support the wound debridement market growth dynamics over the forthcoming years. Further, the introduction of ultrasonic devices is likely to boost the wound debridement market. Ultrasonic devices offer benefits such as the capacity to differentiate between non-viable and viable tissues. These devices further aid in destroying biofilms and bacteria without causing damage to blood vessels. This is anticipated to provide an impetus to the global wound debridement (wound cleaning) market in coming years.

