A New Study, The Tapentadol Market Will Grow At A CAGR With Top Key Players Johnson & Johnson Pharma, IPCA Lab, Lupin Lab, Ranbaxy Lab

Marketresearchreports.biz has added a new research report on the “Tapentadol Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025 ” to its collection.

Tapentadol is an analgesic with a dual mode of action as a norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor and an agonist of the mu-opioid receptor. Its analgesic properties come into effect within few minutes of oral administration. Tapentadol is a new drug, being approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the twenty sixth of August 2011, by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia on the twenty fourth of December 2010 and by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the UK on the fourth of February 2011. Tapentadol has been recognized as a step three analgesic on the World Health Organization (WHO) pain ladder. Tapentadol is utilized for the treatment of moderate to severe pain for chronic and acute musculoskeletal pain. Tapentadol is available in the U.S. in extended release formulations as Nucynta ER from Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Nucynta contains the (R,R) stereoisomer, which is a weak isomer in terms of opioid activity.

Tapentadol is often used to ease pain which cannot be managed with other types of analgesics. Tapentadol formulation is provided in 100 mg (red/orange), 75 mg (orange) and 50 mg (yellow) tablets to be used once every five hours as needed to control pain. In addition, tapentadol can be used for controlling the pain of diabetic neuropathy when round the clock analgesic is required. Furthermore, tapentadol can be used to treat chronic depression, although it is not approved for this treatment. However, tapentadol is known to have adverse side effects. Tapentadol may impair cognitive and physical abilities and should not be used when operating heavy machinery, especially during initial treatment. Dizziness, nausea, constipation and central nervous system (CNS) sedation are common side effects of tapentadol. Tapentadol can increase the risk of seizure and should be administered carefully to epileptic patients.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/11762

The growth in the analgesic market is expected to increase the consumption of tapentadol. In addition, rising demand for over the counter painkillers in emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to boost demand for tapentadol. However, government regulations, availability of substitutes and adverse effects of tapentadol could hamper the growth of the market.

North America is the largest market for tapentadol followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S is the largest country market in North America followed by Canada. Ageing population represents the key growth driver for the US market. Growth-wise, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for tapentadol. China and India are expected to be the largest consumers of tapentadol in Asia Pacific due to growing population and rapid urbanization. Taiwan, Honk Kong, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia are other major consumers of tapentadol in Asia Pacific. Increasing consumer awareness, better treatment and an increase in life expectancy is likely to propel future growth.

The market is dominated by large pharmaceutical companies with established brands. Some of the key players operating in this market are Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development, L.L.C (U.S.), IPCA Laboratories Ltd (India), Lupin Laboratories Ltd (India), Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.(India), Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd (India), Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India), Tirupati Medicare Ltd (India) and Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP (India) among others. Companies are investing in research and development to develop new grades of Tapentadol. In addition, companies are using strategic acquisitions and mergers to remain competitive in market and increasing their presence in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/11762

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]