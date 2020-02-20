Advanced Hand – held Panel Market: Report Introducing New Industry Dynamics Through Swot Analysis by 2025

Marketresearchreports.biz has added a new research report on the “Advanced Hand – held Panel Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025 ” to its collection.

The advanced hand-held panel is a device which is designed for particular industrial automation. It consists of a color touch screen and safety devices (enabling grip switch, emergency stop etc.). An operating system is installed in the advanced hand-held panel to operate the industrial automated machine in the manufacturing industry. The advanced hand-held panel devices are widely used in various industry such as the automotive industry, aviation industry, and many others. The advanced hand-held panel device is helpful in water/soil testing, sawmill inspection, chemical fertilizing, and others for agriculture/environmental purpose. Moreover, it is also used for plenty number of functions such as freight management, taxi cab telemetry, route management, fleet control, and taxi road signage controller in transportation and logistics industries

Global Advanced Hand-held Panel Market: Dynamics

The major driving factors of global advanced hand-held panel market are the significant high investment in research and development and rapid rise in industrial automation over the forecast period, owing to its strong demand for surface mount technology equipment as well as motion control equipment interface globally. The macroeconomic factor which fuels the growth of advanced hand-held panel market across the globe is significantly growing urbanization in emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India. Robust growth in the aviation industry, as well as defense, are the major factors which lead the global advanced hand-held panel market towards growth over the forecast period, owing to its significant demand for flight simulator controller and field inspection respectively. Furthermore, global advanced hand-held panel market is majorly driven by the extensively growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industry along with automotive industry, attributed to high usage of the advanced hand-held panel for medical imaging equipment controller, patient tracking, automatic pill dispensing and parking management respectively. Additionally, rapidly rising warehousing industry is also one the key factor which drives the global advanced hand-held panel market growth globally due to the significant usage of advanced hand-held panel device for returns processing, shipping/receiving, cycle counting, and physical inventory. However, the factor such as high cost of the advanced hand-held panel which may hamper the growth of global advanced hand-held panel market during the forecast period. The advanced hand-held panel designed with swing arm robot is the key trend for the global advanced hand-held panel market.

Global Advanced Hand-held Panel Market: Segmentation

Global advanced hand-held panel market has been segmented by end-use industry, application type, and region type.

Based on end-use industry type, global advanced hand-held panel market is classified into followings:

Automotive

Aviation

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Defense

Agriculture

Utilities

Based on the application type, global advanced hand-held panel market is classified into followings:

Monitoring and Control

Stand-alone or networked regulator for data collection

Data acquisition for Evaluation, Statistical Process Control.

Others

Global Advanced Hand-held Panel Market: Segmentation Overview

Among above mentioned end-use industry, the automotive industry is estimated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period, owing to its strong demand for manufacturing automobile parts across the globe. Furthermore, based on application type, monitoring and control segment is predicted to witness robust growth rate due to its high usage for industrial automation globally.

Global Advanced Hand-held Panel Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geographies, the global advanced hand-held panel market is classified into seven regions such as Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. Among above-mentioned regions, North America accounts the significant value share in the global advanced hand-held panel market over the forecast period followed by Western Europe, owing to its extensive usage for chemical fertilizing, farm management, zoo management and auto auctioning, rental management, parking management in the agriculture industry as well as automotive industry respectively. Asia pacific excluding Japan is anticipated to gain the significant growth in the global advanced hand-held panel market over the forecast period, owing to the high demand for surface mount technology and plant maintenance in the manufacturing industry. Japan is predicted to see a significant CAGR in the global advanced hand-held panel market over the forecast period, attribute to high usage of the advanced hand-held panel for medical imaging equipment in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

Global Advanced hand-held panel Market: Key Players

The prominent players of the global advanced hand-held panel market are Schneider Electric SA, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., PRIMA ELECTRO S.p.A, United Technologies Corporation, Two technologies Inc., Siemens Ltd., Honeywell international Inc., Motorola Mobility holdings LLC. In the year 2013, Honeywell acquired Intermec, a mobile computing, printing solution, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification Solution) provide to capture high market share in the global advanced hand-held panel market.

