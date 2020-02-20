Aluminum Castings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Aluminum Castings Market: Overview

Aluminum Castings are the different articles made from aluminum using the casting process. Automotive pistons, cylinder heads, engines are some of the commonly manufactured articles using aluminum casting process. Aluminum Castings these days are majorly manufactured from secondary aluminum, i.e. aluminum obtained after recycling the used aluminum products. Aluminum cans, aluminum products from the automobiles and building & construction sector are the major products being recycled these days. Die Casting is a method that is usually employed for the production of aluminum castings for the automotive sector. It is the most widely employed method of castings throughout the globe. Asia Pacific dominated the aluminum castings market in terms of revenue as well as volume and is likely to do the same during the period of forecast.

Anticipated growth of the automotive industry is the major factor driving the demand for aluminum castings. Automotive sector is the major consumer of aluminum castings. Automotive sector is poised for a rapid growth in Asia Pacific. Also Europe, and North America are amongst the major producers of automobiles, and in turn the aluminum castings. Automotive segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, and is expected to expand at a significant growth rate.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for aluminum castings market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (in Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global aluminum castings market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for aluminum castings during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the aluminum castings market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global aluminum castings market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the aluminum castings market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in products, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Aluminum Castings Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global aluminum castings market by segmenting it in terms of source of raw material, process, and application. In terms of source, aluminum castings are classified as primary and secondary. In terms of process, it is segmented as die casing, permanent mold casting, and sand casting. In terms of application, it is segmented into automotive- passenger cars & LCVs, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes, non-automotive- infrastructure, industrial, and other applications. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for aluminum castings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of aluminum castings for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market of aluminum castings has been provided in terms volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in Kilo tons and revenue in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on source, process, and application of aluminum castings. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional and country level markets.

Global Aluminum Castings Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, magazines and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as infomine, OICA, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global aluminum castings market. Key players in the aluminum castings market are Arconic Inc., Dynacast International, Endurance Technologies Ltd., Nemak, Ryobi Ltd., Alcoa Corporation, Eagle Aluminum Cast Products etc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global aluminum casting market has been segmented as follows:

Aluminum Castings Market: By Source

– Primary

– Secondary

Aluminum Castings Market: By Process

– Die Casting

– Permanent Mold Casting

– Sand Casting

Aluminum Castings: By Application

– Automotive

– – Passenger Cars & LCV

– – Commercial Vehicles

– – Motor Bikes

– Non-Automotive

– – Infrastructure

– – Industrial

– – Others (Consumer Products, Aerospace etc.)

Aluminum Castings Market: Regional Analysis

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– Europe

– – Germany

– – Spain

– – France

– – U.K.

– – Italy

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– – China

– – Japan

– – India

– – South Korea

– – Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– – Brazil

– – Mexico

– – Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– – Turkey

– – South Africa

– – Rest of Middle East & Africa

