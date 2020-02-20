Aluminum Extrusion Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2025

he mill finished segment accounts for more than 60% share of the market owing to its rising usage in non-corrosive articles.

In terms of end-use industrial applications, the aluminum extrusion market can be divided into building & construction, machinery & equipment, electrical, consumer durables, and transportation industry. The building & construction segment accounts for more than 60% share of the market owing to the rapid urbanization and industrialization.

Based on geography, the aluminum extrusion market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific constitutes significant share of the aluminum extrusion market owing to the expansion in building & construction industry and shift toward adoption of green buildings in emerging economies such as Japan, China, and India. Europe is following the aluminum extrusion market in Asia Pacific, led by the vast automobile industry base in the region and increase in industrial consumption of extruded aluminum.

Key players operating in the aluminum extrusion market include Aluminium Products Company (ALUPCO), Al-Taiseer Aluminium Factory, Balexco, Hulamin Extrusions, Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO), YKK Corporation of America, Zahit Aluminum, ALCOA Inc., Constellium, Gulf Extrusions, Hindalco-Novelis, and Hydro Aluminum.