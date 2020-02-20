Anaerobic Adhesives & Sealants Market Trends,Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025

Global Anaerobic Adhesives and Sealants Market: Overview

Anaerobic adhesives and sealants are typically used to secure the seal of a mechanically joined assembly. These adhesives when incorporated in an assembly reduce component inventories, enhance equipment reliability, decrease total manufacturing costs, minimize aftermarket failure, and associated warrantee problems.

Anaerobic adhesives, by nature, remain in liquid state until it is free of oxygen in the presence of metal ions. When anaerobic adhesive, for example, is used to securely seal a nut and bolt on a threaded set-up, it serves to rapidly cure to form a tough cross-linked plastic with fast adhesion to many metals.

The report appropriately segments the global anaerobic adhesives and sealants market based on product, end use, and region. The growth of the automotive sector is fuelling the demand for anaerobic adhesives and sealants for engine assembly.

The report provides a satisfactory analysis of the market based on past performance and current growth trends. Standard analytical tools and proven research methodologies have been used to delineate the growth curve.

Global Anaerobic Adhesives and Sealants Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global anaerobic adhesives and sealants market is gaining from the ability of anaerobic adhesives and sealants for fastening, adhesion, sealing, or curing of two metals. Anaerobic adhesives and sealants act on contact with metal ions, from metallic surfaces of joints or threads. Other advantages of anaerobic adhesives and sealants include their ability to seal securely at room temperature and are easy to handle.

Anaerobic adhesives and sealants are environment-friendly and are not toxic to human health. They provide good resistance to high strength and high temperature against shear load. Some adhesives and sealants such as thread locker prevent corrosion or loosening of the fastener. In addition, some adhesives and sealants display properties of controlled torque to remove assembly and to maintain proper clamping force.

Anaerobic adhesives and sealants are used in retaining compounds, especially cylindrical assemblies to fasten components which could only be joined using press fits or shrink fits. Anaerobic adhesives and sealants are used in gasket and flange sealant for their ability to create leak-proof secure fastening between mating flanges.

The anaerobic adhesives and sealants market is benefitting from expansion of several end-use industries. Government investments in the defense sector to boost battleground capabilities have led to procurement of high performance arms and ammunition that are fastened using anaerobic adhesives and sealants. The growth of the automotive sector is also fuelling the demand for anaerobic adhesives and sealants for engine assembly. The expansion of the medical sector is also stoking the demand for anaerobic adhesives and sealants in the manufacture of advanced medical devices.

Global Anaerobic Adhesives and Sealants Market: Geographical Analysis

Region-wise, the report assesses the demand for anaerobic adhesives and sealants in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the leading growth over the report’s forecast period. The growth of the region is mainly because of rising demand for anaerobic adhesives from nations such as China, India, Thailand, South Korea, and Indonesia for manufacturing and automotive industries.

North America and Europe are likely to display moderate demand for anaerobic adhesives due to stringent environmental regulations for volatile compounds.

Global Anaerobic Adhesives and Sealants Market: Companies Mentioned

Key companies operating in the global anaerobic adhesives and sealants market include 3M Company, Anabond Limited, LOXEAL s.r.l., Parson Adhesives, Permabond LLC, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kisling AG, Hylomar Ltd., and ThreeBond Holdings Co. Ltd.