ANTI-FRAUD MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET 2019: GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025
This report researches the worldwide Anti-Fraud Management System market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Anti-Fraud Management System breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
SAS Fraud Management uses industry-leading data analytics and machine learning to monitor payments and nonmonetary transactions, as well as events, enabling you to identify and respond to unwanted and suspicious behavior in real time.
Global Anti-Fraud Management System market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anti-Fraud Management System.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Anti-Fraud Management System capacity, production, value, price and market share of Anti-Fraud Management System in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
SAP SE
Capgemini
SAS Institute
BAE Systems Inc
Fiserv Inc
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Fair Isaac Corporation
Computer Sciences Corporation
ACI Worldwide
Threatmetrix
Anti-Fraud Management System Breakdown Data by Type
Insurance claims
Electronic payment
Anti-Fraud Management System Breakdown Data by Application
Retail
Government/public sector
Real estate
Anti-Fraud Management System Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Anti-Fraud Management System Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The development of the Internet has been a major revolution in the world’s technology sector, enabling smooth communication regardless of distance. While at first developed for enterprise and government purposes, the Internet has become almost a primary need for private consumers all over the world. With the growth of social media, the Internet has become even more relevant and necessary for individual consumers all over the world. An increasing number of countries are focusing on developing widespread Internet connectivity across their territories to enable smooth connection between their citizens and the outside world. The level of development of the Internet and other communication infrastructure is often seen as a mark of the country’s progress due to the economic implications of the connectivity enabled by the Internet.
