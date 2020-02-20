Artificial Casing Market : Trends To Leave A Remarkable Footprint On The Industry Share – Tmr

With the significant technological advancements and enhanced production systems, the artificial casing market is experiencing remarkable growth in the European region. The preference of artificial casing over natural casing owes to the higher cost, availability of raw materials, and challenges involved in sourcing the animal intestines for the production of the natural casing. Furthermore challenges like the cleansing of the animal intestine, the immense necessity of cold storage, and higher labor cost is yet other factors that are promoting the growth of European artificial casing market.

In a report, Transparency Market Research explains various facets of European artificial casing market. The report offers an in-depth analysis of factors like notable developments, key drivers in the region, major players, and specific areas where the businesses in European artificial casing market could leverage the potential growth.

European Artificial Casing Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Landscape

Viscofan, a Spanish company acquired Globus Companies infrastructure in Australia and New Zealand in 2018. The acquisition was part of the expansion strategy in order to increase its production of artificial casings.

In 2017, Kalle GmbH and Tub-Ex joined hands to establish a new firm Pro-Ex. The new organization shall be taken care of by the Tub-Ex ensuring a one-stop platform for the customers of Kalle GmbH and Tub-Ex.

Nitta Casing uses a brand new automated process to produce artificial casing known as Co-extrusion using collagen gel.

Presently, the majority of organizations are coming up with new techniques to produce artificial casings. One of them is using collagen gel. The technique lowers the production cost of the artificial casing which as a result is influencing the growth of European artificial casing market.

European Artificial Casing Market: Key Drivers

As a result of increasing population and the resulting increase in meat consumption is the prime factor that is driving the growth of European artificial casing market. Secondly, increasing the focus of manufacturers towards productivity and cost reduction is yet another reason that shall drive European artificial casing market’s growth in the forecast period. However, the availability of raw materials for the natural casing is either unconventional or highly expensive and require high maintenance so that they can keep the meat fresh are some other parameters that are helping the European artificial casing market. Although the majority of users still prefers natural casing over artificial casings can hamper the growth of European artificial casing market. However, the rising concerns of personal hygiene and know about your food shall help European artificial casing market to grow substantially.

European Artificial Casing Market: Regional Analysis

The European region is the leader when it comes to artificial casing market throughout the globe. However, in the European region itself countries like Germany, Italy, France, and Spain show a huge potential for businesses in an artificial casing market. Germany specifically dominates the entire European region. This commitment is attributed to the growing production and consumption of processed meat products in the country. Also, the development of new and advanced technology in the country to manufacture artificial casing to processed meat products is again favoring the growth of European artificial casing market. However, Germany is followed by countries like France and Italy in allowing opportunities for businesses in the European artificial casing market.

