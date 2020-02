Automotive Lighting Market to Cross US$46,372.7 mn by 2025

Global Automotive Lighting Market: Overview

Global automotive lighting market report provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast and 2016 is the base year. The automotive lighting report covers all the major types and application playing significant role in the global automotive lighting market’s growth over the forecast period. The report also include various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected which affect market’s growth during the above mention period. The study provides an entire perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and volume in Mn units, across different geographical regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators and trends. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the automotive lighting market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market. Key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Lighting Market: Key Segments

Global automotive lighting market is segmented based on vehicle type, by application, by technology, by product scale and by region. By vehicle type, the market is further segmented into passenger type and commercial type. By application, automotive lighting can segmented into front lighting, rear lighting, interior lighting, and side lighting. By technology, automotive lighting market is bifurcated as Halogen, Xenon, and LED. By product scale it can be segmented as OEMs and aftermarket product.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global automotive lighting market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the market. The comprehensive global automotive lighting market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affect global automotive lighting market growth. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the automotive lighting market, growth trend of each segment and companies strategies to efficiently compete into the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The prominent players such General Electric Co., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Hyundai Mobis, ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES LTD, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, OSRAM Licht Group, Royal Phillips Electronics, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, VALEO, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Koito Manufacturing Co.,LTD, among others in global automotive lighting market. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation

Global Automotive Lighting Market, by Vehicle Type

– Passenger

– Commercial

Global Automotive Lighting Market, by Application

– Front lighting

– Rear lighting

– Interior lighting

– Side lighting

Global Automotive Lighting Market, by Technology

– Halogen

– Xenon

– LED

Global Automotive Lighting Market, by Product Scale

– OEMs

– Aftermarket Product

Global Automotive Lighting Market, by Region

– North America

– – The U.S.

– – Canada

– – Rest of North America

– Europe

– – Germany

– – Italy

– – France

– – U.K.

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific (APAC)

– – Japan

– – China

– – India

– – Rest of APAC

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

– – GCC

– – Turkey

– – South Africa

– – Rest of MEA

– South America

– – Brazil

– – Rest of South America

