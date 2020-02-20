Automotive Test Equipment Market Great Opportunities Available for the Vendors: Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens International Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, ABB Ltd.

Automotive test equipment is primarily used to execute quality control tests in order to ensure effective vehicle performance. Automotive test equipment are utilized to test the impact on handbrake tension, interaction between fuel and lubricant, and engine oil consumption. Automotive test equipment help maintain the efficiency of the overall performance of the vehicle, and thus play a vital role in enhancing the overall life of the vehicle.

Increasing production volumes of both passenger as well as commercial vehicles are expected to drive the automotive test equipment market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high performance vehicles that has been witnessed in recent years is anticipated to further boost the automotive test equipment market in the next few years. Increasingly stringent norms and regulations regarding improvement of fuel efficiency by reduction in vehicular emissions are being laid down by governments of various nations across the world. This is expected to boost the automotive test equipment market in the near future.

Rising public preference toward vehicles with enhanced control over stability and more riding comfort is further anticipated to fuel the automotive test equipment market during the forecast period. Efforts are in progress to develop hybrid vehicles across the world. Hybrid vehicles are the combination of diesel or petrol engines with electric motors. Increased maintenance of diesel engines is anticipated to boost the automotive test equipment market during the forecast period.

A comparatively low maturity of the automotive test equipment market in developed economies such as North America and Europe is expected to hamper the automotive test equipment market to some extent during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive test equipment market can be divided into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into light commercial vehicles (LCVs), heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), and buses & coaches. The passenger vehicles segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for passenger vehicles in recent years.

Based on product type, the automotive test equipment market can be divided into dynamometer, engine dynamometer, chassis dynamometer, vehicle emission test system, and wheel alignment tester. Dynamometer is a device used for measuring force, torque, or power. The dynamometer segment can be further split into motoring or driving dynamometer, absorption or passive dynamometer, and universal or active dynamometer. The motoring or driving dynamometer is utilized to determine the torque and power required to operate a driven machine such as a pump. A dynamometer which is designed to be driven is an absorption or passive dynamometer.

A universal or active dynamometer is used to drive automotive motors. Engine dynamometers and chassis dynamometers provide simulated road loading of the engine and the chassis, respectively, during standard emission testing cycles. Wheel alignment tester helps adjust the angles of wheels to the specifications laid down by the vehicle manufacturer. The chassis dynamometer segment, currently, holds a prominent share of the automotive test equipment market owing to the increasing number of vehicle manufacturing facilities in developing countries and the low cost of production in developing nations across the world. However, the vehicle emission test system is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the increasing concerns regarding the high levels of vehicle emissions being faced, globally, and the need to have a lower carbon footprint.

Based on application tool, the automotive test equipment market can be classified into handheld scan tool, mobile-based scan tool, and PC or laptop-based scan tool. The mobile-based scan tool segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to its ease of handling, portability, and ability to avoid human errors, which are usually encountered in case of handheld scan tool.

Based on purpose of testing, the automotive test equipment market can be divided into engine oil consumption, engine wear, fuel dilution and evaporation, lubricant aeration, and clogging of after-treatment systems. The engine oil consumption segment and the engine wear segment are expected to dominate the automotive test equipment market during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness regarding the need for improved engine performance.

Based on geographical region, the automotive test equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive glazing market during the forecast period owing to the increasing vehicle production and the presence of key vehicle manufacturers in few countries of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Key players operating in the global automotive test equipment market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens International Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, ABB Ltd., Honeywell Industrial Inc., and Actia S.A.