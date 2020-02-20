Battery Energy Storage Systems Market To Register A CAGR of 12.76% By 2026 With Key Players

Battery Energy Storage Systems Market – Snapshot

Battery energy storage systems are used to store the electricity generated by power plants, especially renewable power plants. This electricity is then used to ensure smooth supply to consumers when power generation from renewable power plants fluctuates due to weather conditions.

Investment in renewable energy plants and associated battery energy storage systems a major market driver

Different countries are initiating new development programs, raising funds, or entering into public–private partnerships to promote the use of renewable energy through development of battery energy storage systems. For example, in China, the government is encouraging emerging battery energy storage system technologies to support micro grid development and renewables integration. In 2016, the government of China released a 15-year energy technology innovation action plan for further research in advanced energy storage. In 2014, the U.S. government invested US$ 34 Bn in solar power plants, wind farms, and other renewable energy projects.

Lack of standards to ensure safe installation and usage of battery energy storage systems an important restraint for the market

A report by Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific & Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) investigated safety issues and regulations regarding battery technologies of 1–200kW capacity. No consensus was formed on the precise method to extinguish a lithium-ion battery fire. In another example, in January 2013, Boeing 787 Dreamliner commercial jets suffered safety issues, due to electric issues caused by lithium-ion batteries.

Several battery energy storage system projects have been launched recently

Governments across the world are launching battery energy storage systems at a rapid pace. For example, in March 2017, ABB received an order for Denmark’s first urban energy storage system. The company agreed to deliver a two-megawatt (MW) battery energy storage system (BESS) to DONG Energy. In August 2015, General Electric announced its plans to supply a 30-MW battery energy storage system to Coachella Energy Storage Partners (CESP) in order to develop one of the largest battery storage plants in the western U.S. In February 2015, Hitachi America, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., and Demansys Energy, Inc. constructed and commissioned a 1-MW lithium-ion energy storage facility by utilizing Hitachi’s CrystEna*1, a compact, container-type energy storage system. In July 2017, Xcel Energy and Panasonic announced a collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Denver International Airport (DEN), and LC Fulenwider, Inc. in order to study the possible implementation of a carbon-neutral energy district master plan for Pena Station NEXT in Denver, Colorado. The partnership has commissioned 1-MW/2-MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage systems.