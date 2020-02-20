Bone Metabolism Test Market: Demands, Insights, Research and Forecast 2018-2026

Contradictory to frequently held misunderstandings, bones have a relatively dynamic structure that experiences prominent changes as compared to other organs in the body. A bone is a specialized connective tissue hardened through mineralization by calcium phosphate. It has well recognized mechanical functions that provide rigidity and shape, aid locomotion, and offer protection and support to body structures. Bone metabolism is associated with infections that impact bone and mineral metabolism. The infections involve a wide range of skeletal and soft tissue contamination. Generally, skeletal and soft tissue contaminations may be categorized under hyperparathyroidism, osteoporosis, Paget disease of the bone, and developmental disorders of the bone. Around 28 million elderly people in the U.S. are affected by osteoporosis. The demand for treating osteoporosis-associated fractures was estimated to be about US$ 14.8 Bn each year in last few years. Bone metabolism is affected through several pathways such as decrease in calcium absorption in the gastrointestinal tract, stimulation of the osteoclast to induce bone resorption, increase in urinary calcium excretion, and suppression of osteoblast proliferation and activity. Several tests are available in the market for the diagnosis and treatment of bone metabolism.

The global bone metabolism tests market can be segmented based on test type, application, end-user, and geography. Based on test type, the global bone metabolism tests market can be categorized into immunoassay and bone marker tests. Immunoassay tests are associated with laboratory techniques that diagnose and assess a protein such as an enzyme or hormone based on its capacity to act as an antibody or antigen in a chemical reaction. Bone marker tests are associated with biochemical markers that specify the breakdown of a bone. The tests can be used for the assessment of a person’s bone fracture risk at the moment when the concentration of mineral quantity does not specify the results. The immunoassay bone metabolism tests segment can be further categorized into radioimmunoassay (RIA) and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Radioimmunoassay (RIA) is an in-vitro assay method to detect antigens in the body with the assistance of antibodies existing in the body. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is used to detect the presence of antibodies and antigens through a biochemical mechanism. The bone marker tests segment can be categorized into osteocalcin test, P1NP marker test, N-telopeptide marker test, and C-Telopeptide marker test. Osteocalcin is a protein formed by osteoblasts. The osteocalcin test may be simulated by using the drug warfarin. The P1NP marker’s test is for bone development occurring through osteoblasts. The test should be conducted before starting osteoporosis treatment and should be conducted again after three to six months. The C-Telopeptide marker’s test is used to observe anti-restoratives remedies such as hormone replacement therapy in people with low bone mass and in women with menopause.

In terms of application, the global bone metabolism test market can be segmented into hypoparathyroidism, Paget’s disease, osteoporosis, and kidney disease. Hyperparathyroidism occurs mostly in the geriatric population, while neonates are at a high risk of hypoparathyroidism. Based on end-user, the global bone metabolism tests market can be categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, specialty clinics, and others.

In terms of geography, the bone metabolism test market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The bone metabolism test market in North America can be segmented in to the U.S. and Canada. The bone metabolism test market in Europe can be segmented into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The bone metabolism test market in Asia Pacific can be is further segmented into Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The bone metabolism test market in Latin America can be classified into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. The bone metabolism test market in Middle East & Africa can be segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa. North America and Latin America dominate the global bone metabolism test market, followed by Europe. This is due to an increase in the incidence rate of osteoporosis and hyperparathyroidism. The bone metabolism test market in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is expanding at a rapid pace as the incidence rate of disorders related with bone has increased in last few years. Hence, companies are formulating strategies to enter the bone metabolism test market.

Major players operating in the global bone metabolism test market are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott, bioMerieux SA, DiaSorin, and Quidel Corporation.

