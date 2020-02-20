Boron Trifluoride Acetonitrile Complex Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, and Forecasts to 2025

“Boron Trifluoride Acetonitrile Complex Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Introduction: Boron Trifluoride Acetonitrile Complex

Boron trifluoride acetonitrile is an inorganic compound with molecular formula C2H3BF3N and is extremely reactive with water. Boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex is an odorless, flammable, corrosive, moisture sensitive, corrosive, and light yellow transparent liquid compound, which is also toxic in nature. Excessive contact with boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex may result in eye damage, skin burns, and respiratory irritation. Key raw materials for boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex include acetonitrile, hydrofluoric acid, sulphuric acid, orthoboric acid, among others. Boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex is easier to manage as compared to high-pressure gas – boron trifluoride. Some of the key applications of boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex include, additive and intermediate in laboratory, catalyst, and raw material for other chemicals, in polymer industries, and in synthesizing boron based compounds and others.

Market Dynamics: Boron trifluoride Acetonitrile complex

Global demand for boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period, with demand expected to go up owing to the increasing demand from various key end use industries including, polymer and plastic industries and chemical industries. Increasing adoption of boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex as a raw material for boron and sodium borohydrate and as a reagent for organic synthesis is expected to generate large revenues for manufacturers over the forecast period. Rising demand for pharmaceutical products and macro-economic growth of the petrochemical industry will also result in increasing demand for boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex across regions. With large consumer base and industrial growth, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to remain a key market, generating significant growth opportunities of suppliers. Further, the increasing adoption of sustainable technology in boron trifluoride production is also expected to support the market from the supply side during the forecast period 2017 – 2027.

Market Segmentation: Boron Trifluoride Acetonitrile Complex

The global boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex market is segmented on the basis of application, end use industry, and grade.

On application basis, global boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Catalysis

Boron Trifluoride Source

Reagent

Others

On the basis of end use industry, global boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex market can be segmented as the below:

Pharmaceutical

Polymer

Agricultural

Others

On the basis of grade, global boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex market can be segmented as the below:

Agricultural Grade

Industrial Grade

Technical Grade

Regional Outlook: Boron Trifluoride Acetonitrile complex

For commercial perspective and in order to identify opportunities based on grade, application, and end-use industries in respective regions, the global boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex market is studied among seven key regions. Supported by unprecedented industrial growth, coupled with urbanization and population growth, the Asia pacific is expected to hold significant share in the global boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex market over the forecast period. Market in Western Europe such as France, Germany, U.K., are estimated to experience relatively stable market conditions, while that of in the Eastern Europe will experience comparatively faster growth conditions. North American market is also expected to create sustainable market opportunities in terms of consumption for boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex through 2027.

Some of key participants in the global boron trifluoride acetonitrile market value chain are mentioned below:

Tanfac Industries Ltd.

BASF SE

AK Scientific Inc.

Hunan Heaven Materials Development Co.

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Hangzhou Yuhao Chemical Technology Co., Ltd

The Linde Group

Qingzhou Chenkai Chemical Co., Ltd.

ZIbo Shuanglian Petroleum & Chemical Co., Ltd.

Chemos GmbH & Co. KG

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd.

Laborchemie Apolda GmbH

Hangzhou Meite Chemical Co., Ltd. (Meite Industry Co., Ltd.)

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Kinbester Co., Ltd.

Honeywell international Inc.

Shanghai Mintchem Development Co., Ltd.

Kunshan Yalong Trading Co,.Ltd

BIDDLE SAWYER FORTUNE CHEM

Starchem Enterprises Limited

Hefei TNJ Chemical Co., Ltd.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

