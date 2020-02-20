Burnisher Market 2019 Global Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2025

The Report Burnisher Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Burnisher Market: Market Overview

is an instrument used for burnishing. The primary goal of the burnishing processes is to achieve high-quality smooth surfaces. A burnisher has a tight, smooth and rounded end or surface. Either one or both the ends of burnishers are made up of materials such as agate, ivory, and steel. Burnishers are used for smoothening or polishing by rubbing; they have a variety of forms adapted to particular applications. Burnishers is a common word used for tools and instruments across different industry verticals. The primary function of all burnishers is same, but they have specific uses concerning

Burnisher Market: Market Dynamics

The growing awareness about dental hygiene and dental care across the globe is fueling the growth of the dental burnishers market. The increasing number of commercial and residential building constructions in the developing economies is fueling the growth of floor burnishers market. The growing demand for traditional and artificial jewelry, wherein burnishers are useful for carving and shaping the jewelry, is accelerating the demand for burnishers.

The increasing trend of calligraphy and other art forms wherein agate burnishers are used as a tool, is further contributing to the growth. The entry of many small and online players has reduced the cost of burnishers because of increasing competition between the manufacturers as well suppliers; which in turn is affecting the growth of its market. Burnishers these days have applications in the field of aesthetic dentistry as well. The technological advancement has led to the manufacture of floor burnishers with different speeds, which help in improving construction quality.

Burnisher Market: Market Segmentation

The global burnisher market can be segmented on the basis of applications:

Construction (Floor)

Gems & Jewellery (Gold & Silver Restoration)

Healthcare (Dental Care)

Arts & Entertainment (Calligraphy)

The dental burnishers can be further segmented on the basis of the type of their ends:

Single ended

Double ended

The floor burnishers can be segmented on the basis of their speed:

Single speed

Dual speed

Burnisher Market: Segmentation Overview

The dental burnishers are hand instruments, which are used post dental restoration operation or procedures. In dentistry, burnishers are used to shave off surplus fins and emphasize grooves. Burnishers smooth of the rough margins after a dental restoration process. They also clear scratches made on the amalgam surface during the procedure. The working ends of the dental burnishers are angled, and their ends are rounded and smooth. Structurally the ends are either single ended or double ended. The different types of dental burnishers are ball burnishers, beavertail burnishers, cone burnishers, flat plastic burnishers, rotary burnishers, t-ball burnishers. The different burnishers have specific purposes, according to which they are available in some peculiar sizes and shapes.

The floor burnishers are used to polish, scrub and smoothen any floor including uneven surfaces; they provide a glossy shine to the hard floor surfaces. Floor burnishers are high-speed rotary floor machines, which have a flat rotating head, which gets attached to a round and large burnishing pad. The burnishing pad spins in a circle in one direction and rotates in a range of 1500 to 3000 RPM.

Another kind of burnishers available in the market are agate burnishers. Agate burnishers have different shapes and sizes depending on the gilding project, as are mostly used for water gilding and calligraphy. The most popular type of agate burnishers is dog tooth type. Agate burnishers are used by gilders all over the world, and they last a lifetime if handled with care. Agate is a hard stone and a perfect material for burnishing silver and gold leaf. It can also be used for silver and gold leaf restoration.

Burnisher Market: Regional Outlook

The global burnisher market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The APEJ region holds a significant market share of burnisher market owing to the fast growing construction industry. Furthermore, the demand for gold & silver ornaments, wherein burnishers are useful for restoration of gold & silver leaf, aids in boosting the growth of burnisher market in the region. The market in the North America and Europe is more inclined towards growing demand for dental burnishers because of a large population suffering from dental problems.

Burnisher Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global burnishers market are:

Floor burnisher manufacturers:

Nilfisk Group

Mytee Products, Inc.

Powr-FLite

Oreck Commercial

EDIC

Electrolux

3M

CleanFreak.com

Tornado Group

Bissell BigGreenCommercial

NaceCare Solutions

Kenroy Home

Tennant Company

Dental burnisher manufacturers:

Deppeler SA

American Eagle Instruments, INC.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

A.Titan Instruments

American Eagle Instruments Inc.

