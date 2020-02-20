Calendula Officinalis Extract Market : Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2017 – 2025

Calendula officinalis is an aromatic plant, which belongs to Asteraceae family, its flower is used to make medicines and health supplement. Calendula officinalis is a native plant in the Mediterranean area although it is found throughout the world. Calendula flower-heads is used to produce the calendula extract. Calendula officinalis Extract is also used as a coloring agent in the food industry, textile industry. Calendula officinalis Extract is used to prevent sudden involuntary contraction of a muscle. Calendula officinalis Extract is supposed to have rejuvenating properties which is why its oil is used in therapeutic massage to cure body ache and relax muscle.

Calendula officinalis extract market is segment on the basis of form, end-user, application, and region. On the basis of form the market is segmented into powder form and liquid form. Liquid form is very much popular as compared to the powdered form. The demand for Calendula officinalis extract is also more as it is a rich source of flavonoid and offers many anti-oxidant properties. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into industrial and retail. The retail segment is further sub-segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and online stores. It is expected that supermarkets/hypermarkets will hold a relatively higher share in the Calendula officinalis extract market compared to other distribution channels. On the basis of application the Calendula officinalis extract market is segmented into food industry, cosmetic industry, textile industry and pharmaceutical industry. Food industry and textile industry is expected to hold the major market share in the forecast period. The versatile properties of Calendula officinalis extract is also going to attract the cosmetic industry in the coming future and is anticipated to drive the Calendula officinalis extract market to a greater extent. On the basis of region the Calendula officinalis extract market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and MEA.

Regional segment for the market of Calendula officinalis extract is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan, Europe and MEA. Among these segment Asia Pacific is expected to be the leader of Calendula officinalis extract market globally and is expected to dominant the market in the forecaster period. In North America region the country such as the U.S. is the key market for Calendula officinalis extract. In terms of revenue Europe is also expected to be the leading contributor in the Calendula officinalis extract market in the coming future.

The market is driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with Calendula officinalis extract. Increasing opportunities in the food industry and textile industry is a key factor which is expected to drive the global Calendula officinalis extract. Calendula officinalis extract is popular as it offers various health benefits such as it helps to reduce pain and swelling (inflammation), helps in the treatment of wounds and ulcers, reduces the inflammation of the lining of the eyelid (conjunctivitis) as well as inflammation of the rectum (proctitis) which is expected to bolster the growth of the Calendula officinalis extract market. The demand for anti-aging cream is expect to boost the Calendula extract market as antioxidants present in the extract helps in preventing free radical damage of the body. Calendula officinalis extract is also known to cure poor blood circulation in the legs, dehydration, magnesium and potassium deficiency along with calcium deficiency in pregnant women. Furthermore, it contains flavonoid which keeps the level of bad cholesterol low, these factors are also going to drive the Calendula officinalis extract market to a great extent in the forecast period.