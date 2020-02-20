Clinching Tools and Accessories Market Insights, Development, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025

The Report Clinching Tools and Accessories Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Clinching Tools and Accessories Market: Introduction

Clinching, also known as press joining, is a process (bulk-sheet metal-forming) which aims to join thin sheets of metal without involvement of additional components such as bolts, rivets, nuts and screws and uses special tools to form an interlocking system between two or more sheets. This process has no temperature requirements as such and can be carried out at room temperatures; however, in some cases, the sheets to be interlocked can be heater prior to the process in order to improve the ductility of the material. The technology of clinching is a result of the advent and development of industrial engineering. A dye and a punch are the tools used in clinching. The intensity of pressure coupled with shape of the clinching tool helps to determine the mechanical interlock of the materials. Clinching machines are appropriate to fasten a wide range of ductile material like low carbon steels, aluminium alloys, copper. Their suitability also extends to materials such as magnesium alloys, titanium alloys, high strength steel and also polymers, wood and metal hybrids and so on. It can also be applied on metals with their surfaces coated, for example, plastic-coated, galvanized metal sheets and pre-painted metal. Clinching tools are used in clinching process to join metal sheet without using welding or fasteners and by joining the material of the parts itself. Clinching accessories are additional equipment along with tools used in clinching. There are different clinching tools such as round joint flanged punch, round joint flanged die, round joint die, round joint flat die, offset die, twin point flanged punch etc. There are different accessories which complete the clinching tool set. Few of them are springs, holding flange, strippers, hexagon socket and open end wrench, tool checker (for monitoring the process and condition of the clinching dies), measuring equipment (to measure and control the dimension) and spray equipment (for lubrication). There are main two categories of clinching tools namely, static clinching tools and mobile or wireless clinching tools. Clinching tools and accessories should be selected carefully with respect to the type of material being clinched, its thickness and overall needed aesthetic appeal.

Clinching Tools and Accessories Market: Drivers

The factors that are driving the clinching tools and accessories are related to the popularity of the process of clinching. The tools are accessories are a major component of the clinching system without which the process cannot be carried out in the required manner to achieve the anticipated results. Moreover, tools and accessories form two sides of the same coin. Without accessories, tools are incomplete, be it tool maintenance accessories or tool carrying accessories, and they are of utmost importance. To give an inkling, more the usage of tools more are the accessories associated. The clinching tools are adopted owing to increased adoption of the clinching technology in various industries due to its various advantages. The technological developments have raised the bar of the machinery equipment and accessories. This has helped manufacturers manufacture more sophisticated tools and accessories for clinching making them a vital aspect in the clinching market.

Clinching Tools and Accessories Market: Applications

The clinching tools and accessories used in clinching are used in various industries. The automotive industry is the main of them all which eats up the clinching market. It is also prevailing in the construction industry, agricultural equipment, mining equipment, civil industry, household appliances, electronic industry, medical and mechanical engineering, chemical industry and energy production.

Clinching Tools and Accessories Market: Companies

The companies that manufacture the clinching tools and accessories are Jurado, TOX Pressotechnik, Bollhoff, Norlok Technology Inc., Mefaco International and Verpa Senco.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

