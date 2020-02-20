COGNITIVE COMPUTING TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, SIZE,TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025
Cognitive Computing is executed through a PC produced model emulating the human procedure of reasoning and intellectual capacity as reproduction over a particular stage. The way toward changing considerations into recreation includes frameworks for self-learning, to extricate unstructured information and produce smart examination, to perceive designs unfit to be spotted by the human eye, and to process and recognize language development and structure behind it.
At present, the market is exceedingly commanded by North America. The purpose for high piece of the pie of North America is the mechanical progressions and developing volume of unstructured information. Moreover, substantial interests in research and advancement from the main sellers are additionally causing in the market to create.
In 2018, the worldwide Cognitive Computing Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is relied upon to achieve xx million US$ before the finish of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report centers around the worldwide Cognitive Computing Technology status, future figure, development opportunity, key market and key players. The investigation targets are to display the Cognitive Computing Technology advancement in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Google
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Expert System
SparkCognition
Cisco Systems
HPE
Palantir Technologies
Saffron Technology
ColdLight Solutions
CognitiveScale
Enterra Solutions
Numenta
Vicarious
CustomerMatrix
DataRobot
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Machine Learning
Automated Reasoning
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Transportation
Retail
Energy & Power
IT & Telecom
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cognitive Computing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cognitive Computing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
