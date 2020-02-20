COSMETICS FACE SERUMS MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS 2019–2025
The global Cosmetics Face Serumsmarket was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cosmetics Face Serums volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cosmetics Face Serums market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Cosmetics Face Serums in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Cosmetics Face Serums manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The Cosmetics Face Serums report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline , the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
L’Oreal
Shiseido
P&G
Beiersdorf
Amway
Unilever
Proctor and Gamble
EMK Products, LLC.
First Aid Beauty Ltd.
IT Cosmetics, LLC.
Philosophy, Inc.
Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Eye Serums
Face Moisturizing Serums
Face Sunscreen Serums
Self-Tanning Serums
Segment by Application
Skin Care
Hair Care
Medication
At the time of the Second Industrial Revolution in the mid-19th century, goods began to get manufactured on a large scale with the help of machines. However, the goods that got manufactured with machines were particularly targeted at individuals and households, and available in large numbers at affordable prices. Gradually, the “consumer goods industry” turned to be well-established, but first in the industrialized world and later in all parts of the world.
