Cyclodextrin Market: Extensive Applications in the Food and Beverages Industry to Bolster Growth

Cyclodextrins are of three types alpha-cyclodextrin, beta-cyclodextrin, and gamma-cyclodextrin. Each type contains a different number of glucose subunits. Alpha-cyclodextrins contains 6 glucose subunits, beta-cyclodextrin contains 7 glucose subunits, and gamma-cyclodextrin contains 8 glucose subunits. Cyclodextrins finds its application in pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic, chemical industries and drug delivery. In the pharmaceutical industry cyclodextrin is mainly used as a complexing agent to enhance aqueous solubility and stability of poorly soluble drugs. It can also be used to lower gastrointestinal drug irritation. It converts the liquid drug into amorphous powder or microcrystalline form, and prevent drug-excipient and drug-drug interactions.

Cyclodextrins are cyclic oligosaccharides that are produced by enzymatic conversion of starch. Cyclodextrins consists of a macrocyclic ring of glucose joined together by α-1, 4 glycosidic bonds. The production of cyclodextrin is reported from different starch sources such as tapioca, rice, and wheat, potato, and corn.

Growing Applications of Cyclodextrins in Food Industries.

Cyclodextrins are widely used in the food industry as a food additive. Cyclodextrin in food products is mainly used to stabilize flavors. Cyclodextrins are also capable of forming inclusion complexes. Cyclodextrins used as a dietary fiber in foods. These are also used for oil in water emulsions in the formation of mayonnaise and other such products. Cyclodextrins have a low glycemic index and reduce the glycemic index of food. Cyclodextrins are also used to control blood lipid and body weight. Cyclodextrins also have antidiabetic and anti-obesity effects that make them bioactive nutraceuticals and food supplements. Cyclodextrins are mainly used in cholesterol free products. Beta-Cyclodextrin have been shown to increase water solubility, intensify color, and improve light stability in certain carotenoid food colorants.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The growing number of food and beverage industries and increasing consumption of food products such as mayonnaise and whipped cream led to an increase in the demand for the cyclodextrin market. As cyclodextrin is also used in medicine, the demand for the same is expected more in the near future due to increasing pharmaceutical industries. In cosmetic industries, cyclodextrin is used to increase the solubility and stability of the product. Hence, cyclodextrin is widely being used in cosmetic products. The globally growing beauty consciousness and grooming trend are increasing the consumption of cosmetic products which is further expected to increase the demand for the cyclodextrin market. Also, the growing health consciousness among the consumers is expected to boost the demand for cyclodextrin in food products as beta cyclodextrin is used to deplete the cholesterol from membranes. In addition, cyclodextrin is used in environmental engineering, agricultural, and chemical industries. Hence, by considering the above factors, it is expected that the Cyclodextrin market will grow positive during the forecast period.

Global Cyclodextrin Market: Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global cyclodextrin market has been segmented as-

Alpha-Cyclodextrin

Beta-Cyclodextrin

Gamma-Cyclodextrin

On the basis of application, the global cyclodextrin market has been segmented as-

Food Industries Bakeries Confectioneries Others (Mayonnaise, whip cream)

Beverages

Pharmaceutical Industries

Cosmetic Industries

Chemical Industries

Others (Agricultural, Environmental Engineering)

