Cytomegalovirus Test Market: High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) is a common virus that occurs widely among the population. In the U.S., 50%-85% of adults have been infected with cytomegalovirus (CMV). Most people who are infected with the virus do not experience any significant symptoms or health problems. CMV testing involves either a measurement of cytomegalovirus antibodies, immune proteins produced in response to CMV exposure, or the detection of the virus itself. CMV is found in many body fluids during an active infection, including saliva, urine, blood, breast milk, semen, vaginal secretions, and cerebrospinal fluid. It is easily transmitted to others through close physical contact or by contact with infected objects such as diapers or toys. The cytomegalovirus (CMV) test is important as the virus causes significant health problems among the population. In infants, a CMV infection causes serious physical and developmental problems. Most newborns (about 90%) who are infected appear healthy at birth but may develop hearing or vision problems, pneumonia, seizures, and/or delayed mental development a few months later. A few babies may be stillborn, while others may have symptoms at birth such as jaundice, anemia, an enlarged spleen or liver, and a small head. CMV test assays aid in the detection of cytomegalovirus. This is likely expand the research capabilities on cytomegalovirus (CMV) drugs and enable new diagnostic and treatment applications for patients. Many research institutes and laboratories are focusing on cytomegalovirus (CMV) tests for the diagnosis of cytomegalovirus through different technologies. Modulation of a unique technology and approach by physicians ensures better functional ability of this test. New developments in pharmological and CMV vaccine therapy approaches allow to image the function of immune system at the cellular and molecular level. This is positively affecting early diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cytomegalovirus-test-market.html

High prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes , rise in the incidence of congenital CMV, increase in patient awareness about CMV, rise in research and development initiatives, advent of high-throughput screening (HTS) for drug discovery and vaccination, and development in genomic technology are key factors driving the cytomegalovirus (CMV) test market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 50% of adults in the U.S. are infected with CMV by the age of 40. Around 90% of babies born with CMV have no symptoms, but 10% to 15% develop hearing loss, normally during their first six months of life. The severity ranges from slight to total hearing loss. Despite the progress in infection rates, CMV testing is also increasing across the globe. An increase in the number of patients with cancer, rise in neonatal births rates, and rapidly increasing awareness about therapeutics and vaccines are projected to fuel the cytomegalovirus (CMV) test market. However, factors such as high cost of diagnosis are expected to hamper the cytomegalovirus (CMV) test market in the coming years.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54774

The global cytomegalovirus (CMV) test drugs market can be segmented based on assay type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of assay type, the market can be classified into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), PCR assays, DNA assay, and others. Based on application, the market can be categorized into DNA probes, monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, and others. DNA probes is a rapidly expanding segment owing to an increase in the incidence of cancer globally. In terms of end-user, the market can be split into diagnostic laboratories, pathology labs, life sciences and research labs, and others.

In terms of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global cytomegalovirus (CMV) test market due to an increase in funding for the development of research and health care infrastructure in the region. Rise in the incidence of diseases such as cancer and HIV and early phase diagnosis and treatment of the diseases are driving the biotechnology and research sector. This, in turn, is expected to boost the cytomegalovirus (CMV) test market in North America. Europe is a prominent region of the cytomegalovirus (CMV) test market due to favorable government policies regarding the development of health care infrastructure and diagnostic laboratories. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period due to a rise in birth rates, changing lifestyle, and increasing awareness among patients about diseases such as cancer and HIV, and rise in per capita expenditure. Additionally, the economic growth in India and China is augmenting health care infrastructure and boosting the expansion of pharmaceutical companies and biotech labs. This is expected to fuel the cytomegalovirus (CMV) test market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=54774

Major players operating in the global cytomegalovirus (CMV) test market include Abbott, Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad, Eiken Chemical, Elitech Group, Enzo Biochem, and Fujirebio.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com