D-Dimer Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities In The Next Upcoming Year

D-dimer comprises of two D fragments of the fibrin protein that get cross-linked after fibrinolysis of a blood clot, which is found in the human blood samples. The concentration of these D-dimers present in the patient blood samples help in the diagnosis of thrombosis. This test becomes very useful for those patients who are susceptible towards thrombotic disorders like venous thromboembolism.On the basis of disease diagnoses, the D-dimer market can be classified into three major segments namely, pulmonary embolism, deep venous thrombosis and others.

Major driving factors for the growth of this market include, increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, rising incidence of heart strokes, pulmonary embolisms etc. and increasing demand for technologically advanced coagulation testing methods. Increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases can cause life threatening problems, when accompanied by blood clots in the arterial or pulmonary pathway. Thus, the demand for D-dimer tests will augment, and hence will contribute towards the growth of the overall market. Technological advancement in these D-dimer tests will bring more revenues to this market in the coming future. Specific and more sensitive markers are now being used to make these tests more accurate and reliable, which now encompasses automated instrumentation which will further make these tests more standardized.

Geographically, North America dominates the D-dimer market followed by Europe. Major factors responsible for the dominance of these regions in this market are demand for advanced diagnostics for these life threatening blood clots inside human organ systems. Asia-Pacific region exhibited the fastest rate of growth due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region combined with increasing affordability and awareness about these diagnostic tests. Some of the key players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc.,Bio/Data Corporation,Becton, Dickinson and Company,Corgenix, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., NANOGEN, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., and Trinity Biotech plc.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

