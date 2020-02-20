Dental Surgical Instruments Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2026

Global Dental Surgical Instruments Market: Overview

The global dental surgical instruments market is anticipated to grow significantly on the account of rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. One of the significant dental disorders is periodontal disease that causes gum recession and harms hard and soft tissues. Some of the dental disorders require surgeries for their dental treatment. Dental Surgical Instruments may help at the time of performing these surgeries. Few of the significant dental surgical instruments include dental lasers, intra and extra oral radiology instrument, handpieces, and computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD and CAM).

The research report offers a detailed evaluation of the global dental surgical instruments market. It -also gives an in-depth analysis of the key trends, drivers, and opportunities influencing the growth of this market. Furthermore, the report highlights some of the threats faced by dental surgical instruments demand across regions. The report helps us by showcasing the key players and their respective profiles in this report. The competitive landscape of vendors is also discussed with the help of Value Chain Analysis and Porter’s Five Force analysis. Primary and secondary research is performed for collecting the relevant data required for the dental surgical instruments report. Primary data is collated by interviewing some of the well-known faces in this industry. Secondary data is taken from various sources such as publications, journals, press releases, and some essential magazines.

Global Dental Surgical Instruments Market: Key Drivers and Challenges

The global arena for dental surgical instruments market is likely to show significant growth in the next coming years. Some of the primary drivers influencing the growth of this market include the growing consumption of junk food, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and inappropriate eating habits. In addition to this, increasing geriatric population may affect the growth of dental surgical instrument market positively. These patients suffer from several dental disorders such as oral candidiasis, xerostomia, and caries and these disorders will boost global market growth. The growth of dental surgical instruments is expected to propel in the forecast period owing to the rising number of dentists and various technological advancements. This coupled with growing disposable salary and changing demographics may offer more opportunities to the key players all over the world. The minimal pain and less recovery time are further projected to augment the demand for dental surgical instruments market. Technologies such as the launch of CAD and CAM, and 3D imaging are foreseen to drive the global market in the years to come. Overall, the technological improvements and growing demand are estimated to positively impact the growth of dental surgical instruments market during the forecast period.

On the downside, the high cost involved in dental surgical instruments may hinder the growth of this market. Also, the lack of reimbursement policies may restrict the rise of dental surgical instrument market in the near future.

Global Dental Surgical Instruments Market: Regional Outlook

The global dental surgical instruments market is geographically spread over regions which include North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and MEA. Of these, Europe dominated the market in 2017 owing to the rise in aging population and government expenditure towards dental healthcare. This region is likely to lead the market as the adoption of cosmetic dentistry and reimbursement rate is high. Adding to this, Asia Pacific is also estimated to grow and witness a string CAGR in the forecast period.

Global Dental Surgical Instruments Market: Competitive Insight

Some of the prominent players operating in the global dental surgical instruments market incorporate The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd. , Brasseler USA, BIOLASE, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Hu-Friedy Manufacturing Company, LLC, 3M Company, NAKANISHI Inc. , COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. , Helmut Zepf Medizintechnik GmbH among others. Partnerships with other practitioners and dental clinics to spread awareness on their utilization of dental surgical instruments may support in the growth of this market globally.

