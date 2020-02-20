Dunnage Air Bags Market to Perceive Substantial Growth at High CAGR by 2025

The global dunnage air bags market has witnessed impressive growth in the past decade, due to growing trade across the globe. Growing exports and imports between the countries and safe transportation of products has paved the way for dunnage air bags market. According to Transparency Market Research, the global dunnage air bags was valued at US$404.3 mn in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast years of 2017 to 2025. Dunnage air bags market manufacturers are mainly emphasizing on expanding footprint through mergers and acquisitions, thereby enhancing their product portfolio and quality. Brand owners preferences regarding dunnage air bags are also expected to be driven by the type and size of bags used.

A number of other factors are expected to drive the dunnage air bags market, such as capability of bearing high load, property which helps in keeping products stable during transit. Fast growth in organized retail sector, especially in emerging economies, is expected to fuel growth of the dunnage air bags market. Despite the positive outlook, there are a number of other factors that might hamper growth of the market, which includes poor resistance to damage in case of sharp pointed objects.

Kraft Paper to Lead Global Market as it’s the Best Eco-friendly Option

Globally, by material type, the kraft paper segment is estimated to dominate the market, in 2017, with 42.8% share of the market value. The vinyl segment is anticipated to witness a rise in market share, with 17.5% market share in 2017, it is estimated to reach 18.3% during the forecast period. The dominance of kraft paper in the global dunnage air bags market will be due to the versatility of this material. These bags can be customized as per requirement and can thus be sold in varying sizes. Furthermore, this material can be recycled, which makes it the best eco-friendly option. Unlike some other dunnage, kraft paper dunnage bags are easy to deflate and can be thrown away after single use, thereby creating a repository for reuse.

The global dunnage air bags market by bag type, has been majorly segmented into 2 ply, 4 ply, 6 ply and 8 ply. Among bag type, the 2 ply dunnage air bags dominates the market with 33.7% market share in 2017. 8 ply dunnage air bags is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Among the end use segment, the global dunnage air bags market is segmented into truck shipment, railway shipment, and overseas shipment. Out of these, the truck shipment segment is projected to lead the global market with a steady CAGR of 5.1% between 2017 and 2025. However, the overseas segment is anticipated to dominate the market, during the forecast period as it held a share of 45.9% in the market in 2017.