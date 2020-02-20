Dura Substitute Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018 to 2026

A dura mater is a thick membrane made up of connective tissue. It is the outermost layer of the meninges and protects the central nervous system. It surrounds the brain and spinal cord. Dura substitutes are patches that are used to repair dura mater. They are mostly used in craniotomy and spinal fusion procedures.

Advancements in fabrication technology, innovative engineering solutions, and rise in capital investment in the cosmetic and plastic surgery industry are facilitating the growth of the dura substitute market. Further, rise in the number of road accidents and sports injuries and the need for faster recovery after surgery are driving the global dura substitute market. However, expensive dura substitute products, high cost of the overall surgery, and stringent regulatory authority approval processes are factors that are anticipated to hamper the global dura substitute market.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dura-substitute-market.html

The global dura substitute market can be segmented based on material, application, end-user, and region. In terms of material, the dura substitute market can be classified into biological and synthetic. The biological segment can be further divided into bovine pericardium and porcine intestinal sub- mucosal layer. Biological dura substitutes are high in collagen fibers and offer excellent tissue compatibility and reabsorption rates and superior tensile strength. Further, biological dura substitutes provide versatile usage in terms of fulfilling surgeons’ needs and preferences and offering reliable treatment for patients. These factors are likely to propel the biological dura substitute segment. The synthetic dura substitute segment can be further calssified into polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and others. The synthetic dura substitute segment is expected to propel the global dura substitute market during the forecast period because of the negligible tendency of synthetic dura substitutes to induce immunological reactions.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=55818

Based on application, the global dura substitute market can be segmented into neurosurgery, spine surgery, and others. The neurosurgery segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to a rise in the number of surgeries that require dura substitutes to prevent and protect against CSF leakage. In terms of end user, the global dura suststitute market can be categorized into hospitals, specialized centers, and others. The hospitals segment is anticipated to expand as hospitals are the most preferred places by patients for surgery. The specialized centers segment is expected to be fuelled by the trend among people of shifting toward specialized clinics.

Based on region, the global dura substitute market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global dura substitute market due to its developed health care infrastructure and the presence of patient specific health care systems. Europe is projected to be a key region of the global dura substitute market. Factors such as the presence of high-income countries, acceptance of technologically advanced implants and devices, and extensive research activities are anticipated to provide a boost to the market in the region. Asia Pacific is likely to be a rapidly expanding region of the market, due to high prevalence of neurological injuries, a large number of accident cases reported every year, and improvements in health care infrastructure.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=55818

Key players operating in global dura substitute market include DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Cook, B. Braun Melsungen AG (Aesculap, Inc.), Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences, GUNZE LIMITED, and Baxter.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com