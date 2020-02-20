Efforts Made In Technological Advancements to Benefit Growth in Global High Resolution Dispensing Systems and Equipment Market

The competitive landscape in the global high resolution dispensing systems and equipment market is consolidated, as top five players held 50% share in the market in 2015. Leading players paved their way by concentrating more on innovative technologies and developing advanced items. Owing to these strategies, players are able to strengthen their positions and expand their geographical reach. Players are also making deliberate efforts to meet the growing demand from various end-user industries. To name a few leading players operating in the global high resolution dispensing systems and equipment market are Dover Corporation, Nordson Corporation, AptarGroup, Inc., Jensen Global Inc., Franklin Fueling Systems Inc., and Musashi Engineering Inc.

According to Transparency Market Research report, the global high resolution dispensing systems and equipment market is projected to rise at steady CAGR of 3.4% over the projected tenure between 2016 and 2024. If the market progresses at this growth rate, the market valuation will reach up to US$3.09 bn by the end of 2024. In 2015, the market earned US$1.8 bn.

The demand for automatic dispensing systems that falls under the product category has gained huge attention and acquired a larger share in the market in 2015. Manufacturers developing automatic dispensing systems are using automatic variants due to its multiple advantages. Moreover, automatic dispensers help in preventing dispensing in wrong locations that encourages overall productivity, lowers the chances of part failure, and reduces cost.

With respect to geography, Europe held dominant share in the global high resolution dispensing systems and equipment market 2015 and is expected to lead the market over the projected tenure. Increasing use of advanced technology and higher investments in the electronics industry strengthen position of this market. Moreover, Asia Pacific market is also projected to contribute in growing the global high resolution dispensing systems and equipment market.

Increasing Application Various Industries to Expand Market Performance