Electric Coolant Pump for Automotive Application Market Using Technology to Enhance the Global Market

Electric coolant pumps play a key role to curb emissions in modern automobile engines. Physically, electric coolant pump is placed outside the engine, featuring a coolant to cool the electric motor of the pump.

Electric coolant pump is designed to function ceaselessly. Electric coolant pump is integrated with electronic control system, to provide continuous cooling whenever required. However, electric coolant pump does not provide initial thrust for automobile engines. Nevertheless, electric coolant pump generates sufficient cooling at all times when engine is in idling or switched off mode.

Lastly, electric coolant pumps feature engine-free and demand-based operation. The on-demand cooling feature of electric coolant pumps serves to reduce fuel consumption during initial thrust phase, thereby lowering emissions.

Serving such critical applications, favorable for environment too, growth of electric coolant pump market is predicted to rise at a stellar close to 14.5% CAGR from 2016 to 2022.

In the automotive industry, there is a constant revision and upgrading of technology to increase fuel efficiency in powertrains and reduce vehicular emissions to comply with stringent emission rules. The introduction of electric coolant pumps is a step in this direction.

OEMs are diversifying their product portfolio by launching plug-in hybrid vehicles that have advanced technologies such as regenerative braking systems and electric motors to assist as well as retain vehicles powered by IC engines. Due to this reason, electric coolant pumps in the mid-size segment will increase significantly, and there will be a corresponding decline in the full-size vehicle type market. In the US, the majority of the vehicles of earlier make have engine capacity greater than 3L. Approximately 50% of the sales in the US in the light duty segment is for pickup trucks. They were earlier powered by large displacement engines like 3.5L V6 or 5L V8 engines but owing to the downsizing trend these bigger engines are being replaced by 2L turbocharged engines, which not only produce similar power but are 30% more fuel efficient.

The market appears to be highly fragmented due to the presence of various established players and smaller firms. The competition is intense, and the manufacturers have to introduce innovative products to survive in the market. The demand for fuel-efficient cars will prompt the OEMs to focus on extensive research, development of specialized products, and upgraded technology matching the advancements in the industry. The stringent norms from the government to reduce pollution and control emissions will be another factor that will need attention from the vendors during the estimated period of next four years.

The Electric Coolant Pump market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Coolant Pump.

This report presents the worldwide Electric Coolant Pump market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Johnson Electric

Aisin Seiki

KSPG

Davies Craig

MAHLE

Electric Coolant Pump Breakdown Data by Type

Full-size

Mid-size

Compact size

Electric Coolant Pump Breakdown Data by Application

Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Others

Electric Coolant Pump Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Electric Coolant Pump status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electric Coolant Pump manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electric Coolant Pump market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

