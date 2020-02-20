Extremity Tissue Expanders Market: Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers

Tissue expansion techniques have been used in reconstructive surgeries in the past few years. It is most commonly used in adults and children for skin reconstruction. Additionally, the technique is utilized in the treatment of burns and scars, and other congenital defects. Furthermore, these tissue expanders are used in post-traumatic cases. Tissue expanders are used to expand and stretch skin for a particular time under stress with increase in the amount of skin available, thereby increasing vascularity of expanded skin. Expanders have similar function as a balloon. Initially, these are quite flat and are filled with air or saline through a valve after several weeks. This process exerts pressure and promotes the growth of new tissue. These are used for soft tissue expansion in cases of soft tissue and skin tumor. Outer layer of the expander is made up of silicone and it is filled with saline water or silicone depending upon the requirement of procedure. Ideally, tissue expanders are circular and rectangular shaped, with 50 cc to 1000 cc volume capability. Differential expanders and anatomical expanders are the two types of expanders used primarily to repair specific defects.

Increase in the number of burn cases and congenital defects are anticipated to drive the global extremity tissue expanders market from 2018 to 2026. Rise in the number of plastic surgeries such as minimally invasive procedures and cosmetic surgeries are projected to propel the global market. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of burn and traumatic injuries is expected to augment the global market during the forecast period. According to the American Burn Association of the U.S., an estimated 60% people in the U.S. was hospitalized for treatment of burn injuries in 2016.

The global extremity tissue expanders market can be segmented based on type, shape, application, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the extremity tissue expanders market can be bifurcated into upper extremities and lower extremities. Based on shape, the global extremity tissue expanders market can be classified into rectangular, crescent, round, anatomical, and others. The round segment is projected to dominate the global market in 2017 due to rise in prevalence of elbow and knee deformities. In terms of application, the extremity tissue expanders market can be categorized into burns reconstruction, trauma reconstruction, congenital deformity correction, and others. The trauma reconstruction segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017 attributed to rise in prevalence of trauma injuries during sports and accidents. Based on end-user, the global extremity tissue expanders market can be divided into specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others. The ambulatory clinics segmented dominated the market in 2017 due to increase in incidence of burns.

The global extremity tissue expanders market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017, driven by rise in prevalence of sports related injuries, burn cases, and accidental cases. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 2 million people in the U.S. suffer from sport injuries each year. The extremity tissue expanders market in Europe is projected to grow at rapid pace during the forecast period due to increase in congenital defects, minimally invasive surgeries, and traumatic injuries. The extremity tissue expanders market in Asia Pacific is driven by rise in prevalence of sports related injuries, burn injuries, and injuries caused due to accidents.

The global extremity tissue expanders market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of players. Key players operating in the global extremity tissue expanders market are Sientra, Inc., PMT Corporation, Koken Co. Ltd., Groupe Sebbin SAS, Allergan, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, GC Aesthetics, Mentor Worldwide LLC, and Wanhe, among others.

