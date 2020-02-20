Free-From-Food Market: Growing Population of Allergies Helps to Flourish Industry Rapidly

Global Free-From-Food Market: Overview

Free-from is defined as foods which are produced and specifically targeted to consumers suffering from or following a food intolerance and/or food allergies diet. A growing population of allergies continues to foster demand on the global free food market, whilst’ lifestylers’ (those who feel that products are free of charge as healthy alternatives) and increased availability of products recently encourage growth.

This comprehensive study on the global free-from-food market elucidates on several factors impacting this industry, highlighting the prominent trends that will make or break the global market. The report delves into some key insights into the industry that will drive the global free-from-food market in coming years.

Global Free-From-Food Market: Notable Developments

Key developments in the global free-from-food market that could bolster the global industry in the coming years are:

Ardent Mills’ Expansive Gluten Free Portfolio

Ardent Mills has a profile comprising of millet, amaranth, teff quinoa, buckwheat, and sorghum, termed as “Ancient Grains.” They all work well with gluten-free options in most bakeries and boost whole grain nutrition and fiber. They are available in a number of different forms such as individual multigrain blends, mixtures and 51% whole grain flour blend without gluten.

GMO Labeling Regulation

While GMOs are not listed on allergens, many consumers avoid them. With a mandatory GMO labeling bill pending adoption from Vermont on 1 July, a national regulatory requirement for the labeling of foodstuffs with GMOs became more important. St. Louis recently acquired wholesale harvest food as an expeller pressed Oil Company as part of its effort to enhance food suppliers ‘access to non-GMOs. Such regulations are expected to help standardize the global free-from-food market.

Enjoy Life Foods’ Allergen Free Snacks

Enjoy Life Foods, Chicago, with a dedicated production plant “allergy-free,” also avoids the twelve priority food allergens, including the United States, from Canada. Top 8. Top 8. This summer, the company will debut Pro-Burst Bites’s line of grab-and-go protein snacks and a series of mini-cookies in soft-baked and crunchy versions, flourishing in the free sector and following much success with cookies, chips, bakers and trail mixes.

Leading vendors in the global free-from-food market are Hain Celestial, Danone SA, Conagra Brands Inc., Mondalez International, and Dr. Schar AG/SpA.

Global Free-From-Food Market Dynamics

Emergence of Stringent Food Regulations Aids Free-From-Food Market

Under the new EU regulation, which came into effect on 1 January 2012, the term “gluten-free” can only be used in their packaging on food containing fewer than 20 parts of gluten per millon. Previously, up to ten times more could have been contained in a food marked ‘ gluten free.’ On 13 December 2014, the European Regulation on Food Information to Consumers came into force. Every restaurant must be able to inform its clients whether one of the 14 main allergens is contained in its food. The introduction of such regulations is forecasted to bode well for the global free-from-food market in coming years.

Dairy Alternatives, Gluten-Free to Emerge Dominant Segments

Dairy-free markets is expected to hold the greatest potential for successful alternatives. Many herbal milk options such as soy, almond, cocoon and rice milk are available. In gelatin-based products, like potato ingredients, there are still vegan alternatives. High carb foods like bread and pastas have been very effective when they’re gluten-free because they’re perceived healthier by consumers and are not good in their regular versions. These segments are thus expected to leave a mark in the global free-from-food market in coming years.

Developed Regions to Dominate Free-From-Food Market

Regions such as Europe and North America, which comprise of an aware population, are likely to emerge dominant in the global free-from-foods market. Upcoming regions such as Asia Pacific are expected to exhibit high potential in this market, on account of high population consuming a diverse fare.

