Global Automatic Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Consumption Forecast By Application (2019-2025)

This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The automatic stretch blow molding machines market is predicted to rise at nearly 3% CAGR between 2018 and 2027. Demand for blow molding machine stems from feature of blow molding as a technique-driven process for manufacture of hollow plastic parts.

Blow molding machines are mainly of two types: single-step and two-step. Single-step stretch blow molding machines are designed to carry out entire three phases: injection molding, reheating of preform, and stretch blow molding. On the other hand, two-step machines create mold on one machine, and transfers it to second machine, for reheating purpose.

Substantial R&D for novel stretch blow molding machines, to offer customized thermoplastic solutions, is a step ahead in the growth of automatic stretch blow molding machines market.

A stretch blow molding machine is used to produce containers made of PET, PP and so son. The preforms are heated and then fed into a blow mould where compressed are is used to inflate and form them into finished containers.Stretch blow molding machine can be divided into two types, automatic type as well as the semi-automatic type. The difference between the two types lies in the treatment of reheated preforms. The former delivers the preforms to the moulds via machines while the latter one needs workers.

This report presents the worldwide Automatic Stretch Blow Molding Machine market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SIDEL

Krones

KHS

Sipa

AOKI

Urola

SMF

Nissei ASB Machine

Chumpower

ZQ Machinery

Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery

Leshan

CHIA MING MACHINERY

Powerjet

Eceng Machine

Parker

Automatic Stretch Blow Molding Machine Breakdown Data by Type

Automatic Type

Semi-automatic Type

Automatic Stretch Blow Molding Machine Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverage Industry

Water Packaging

Edible Oil

Others

Automatic Stretch Blow Molding Machine Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

