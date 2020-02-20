Global Bacillus Coagulans Market | Worldwide Major Vendors, Recent Trends and Forecast till 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Bacillus Coagulans Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Vis-à-vis revenue, bacillus coagulans market is predicted to rise at an outstanding 8.1% CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Majorly fuelling bacillus coagulans market is wide use of bacillus coagulans in food and beverages, drugs, and dietary supplements as a probiotic.

Anatomy-wise, bacillus coagulans is a bacteria similar to lactobacillus and other beneficial bacteria. Bacillus coagulans works as a probiotic for gut health. Key use of bacillus coagulans lies for diarrheal infection, irritable bowel syndrome, and general stomach ailments. Such solid applications, complementing mainstream drugs account for substantial demand for bacillus coagulans.

Bacillus coagulans is increasingly finding use in commercial foods, especially packaged ones. Bacillus coagulans exhibits certain characteristics such as resistance to high temperatures, not found in commonly used lactobacillus and bifidobacterium bacteria. This further boosts bacillus coagulans market.

This report studies the global market size of Bacillus Coagulans in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bacillus Coagulans in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Bacillus Coagulans market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Bacillus Coagulans is a lactic acid-forming bacterial species within the genus Bacillus. The organism was first isolated and described as Bacillus Coagulans in 1915 by B.W. Hammer at the Iowa Agricultural Experiment Station as a cause of an outbreak of coagulation in evaporated milk packed by an Iowa condensary. Separately isolated in 1935 and described as Lactobacillus sporogenes in the fifth edition of Bergey’s Manual, it exhibits characteristics typical of both genera Lactobacillus and Bacillus; its taxonomic position between the families Lactobacillaceae and Bacillaceae was often debated. However, in the seventh edition of Berges, it was finally transferred to the genus Bacillus. DNA-based technology was used in distinguishing between the two genera of bacteria which are morphologically similar and possess similar physiological and biochemical characteristics.

The classification of Bacillus Coagulans includes Below 100 B, 100-200 B and Above 200 B. This refers to the effective amount of viable bacteria, and B means Billion CFU/g. The proportion of 100-200 B in 2016 is about 47%.

Bacillus Coagulans is widely used in Drugs, Food, Beverage and Supplement Products. The most proportion of Bacillus Coagulans is Supplement Products, and the proportion in 2016 is 37.5%. The trend of Supplement Products is increasing.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Market competition is not intense. Ganeden, Sabinsa, Mitsubishi, Nebraska Cultures, Synbiotech, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2017, the global Bacillus Coagulans market size was 18 million US$ and is forecast to 34 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bacillus Coagulans market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Bacillus Coagulans include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Bacillus Coagulans include

Ganeden

Sabinsa

Mitsubishi

Nebraska Cultures

Synbiotech

Syngen Biotech

Sanzyme

Microbax

Market Size Split by Type

Below100B

100-200B

Above200B

Market Size Split by Application

Drugs

Food

Beverage

Supplement Products

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bacillus Coagulans market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bacillus Coagulans market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bacillus Coagulans manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bacillus Coagulans with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Bacillus Coagulans submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bacillus Coagulans market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

