Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market Situation and Forecast Report 2019

Ballistic protection involves protection for human body, immovable asset, and even vehicles from projectiles of various sizes, shapes, and impact speeds. Security personnel, deployed either at national boundaries or within limits city limits as well, generally use ballistic protection.

Ballistic protection now involves use of ballistic proof textile for the same, leaping from traditionally used metallic wear.

Ballistic protection offers high level of protection, during adverse military combat operations, involving unintended explosions or lethal flying matter.

Keen players in ballistic protection materials market are striving to come up with novel material suitable for ballistic protection. Ceramic armor, made of ceramic material is a new finding in the direction. Such efforts substantiate robust growth of ballistic protection materials market in the future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Honeywell International Inc.

FY-Composites Oy

TEIJIN LIMITED

BAE Systems

Koninklijke Ten Cate nv.

DuPont

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

ArmorSource LLC

Ceradyne, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Ballistic Protection Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Poly-ethylene (PE) Based

Aramid (Aromatic Amide) Based

Ballistic Protection Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Body Armour

Helmets

Face Protection

Vehicle Armour

Others

Ballistic Protection Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Ballistic Protection Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

