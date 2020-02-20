Global Battery Materials Recycling Market Overview along with Company Profiles Product details Competitors and Forecast to 2023

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Battery Materials Recycling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customerâ€™s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Battery material recycling is primarily an environment conservation initiative. Among all types of battery material, lead and cadmium based batteries pose maximum risk to the environment. So much so, nickel-cadmium combination for batteries was banned in Europe in 2009. Lead-based battery and lithium-ion based battery are some products now added to the list of toxic material and environment pollutants, in this class of consumer goods.

To safeguard environment and for technique-based approach of battery material recycling, private parties as well as government agencies have expressed interest for battery material recycling. This, thus paved way for emergence of battery materials recycling market.

Taking a cue from success of pilot recycling of lead acid batteries, today, more than 97 percent lead acid batteries in the U.S. are recycled. This bolsters battery recycling materials market.

The key players covered in this study

Johnson Controls International Plc

Battery Solutions LLC

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Eco Bat Technlogies

G&P Batteries

Retrieve Technologies Inc.

Umicore N.V.

Exide Industries

EnerSys

Call2Recycle Inc.

Gravita India Ltd.

Aqua Metals

Gopher Resource

Terrapure Environmental

RSR Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lead-Acid Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Lithium-based Battery

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Consumer goods & Electronics

Building & Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Packaging

Textile Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

