Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Future Outlook of Key Statistics on Industry Dynamics 2025
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customerâ€™s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
The commercial roofing materials market is predicted to gain immensely from fast paced growth of construction sector in emerging economies. With developed economies nearing maturity for large-scale commercial construction, emerging economies have tremendous scope for such pursuits. This translates into demand for commercial roofing materials.
Construction roofing materials is used for restoration of roof of old buildings as well. In several parts of the world, respective governments have taken up restoration of heritage buildings and historical monuments to preserve these buildings. In particular, roof of heritage buildings are severely damaged due to direct prolonged exposure to heavy rains and sunlight. This results in uptick in demand for commercial roofing materials for restoration purpose.
Witnessing such demand for commercial roofing materials, predicted growth of commercial roofing materials market at CAGR of 3.6% from 2016 to 2024 is substantiated.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
GAF
CertainTeed Corporation
TAMKO Building Products
Firestone Building Products Company
Owens Corning Corporation
Johns Manville Corporation
IKO Industries
Duro-Last Roofing
Atlas Roofing Corporation
Braas Monier Building Group
Commercial Roofing Materials Breakdown Data by Type
Single ply products
Modified bitumen materials
Spray polyurethane foam
Built-up roofing
Metals
Others
Commercial Roofing Materials Breakdown Data by Application
Low sloped roofing
Steep sloped roofing
Commercial Roofing Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Commercial Roofing Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
