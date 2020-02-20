Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Future Outlook of Key Statistics on Industry Dynamics 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customerâ€™s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The commercial roofing materials market is predicted to gain immensely from fast paced growth of construction sector in emerging economies. With developed economies nearing maturity for large-scale commercial construction, emerging economies have tremendous scope for such pursuits. This translates into demand for commercial roofing materials.

Construction roofing materials is used for restoration of roof of old buildings as well. In several parts of the world, respective governments have taken up restoration of heritage buildings and historical monuments to preserve these buildings. In particular, roof of heritage buildings are severely damaged due to direct prolonged exposure to heavy rains and sunlight. This results in uptick in demand for commercial roofing materials for restoration purpose.

Witnessing such demand for commercial roofing materials, predicted growth of commercial roofing materials market at CAGR of 3.6% from 2016 to 2024 is substantiated.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GAF

CertainTeed Corporation

TAMKO Building Products

Firestone Building Products Company

Owens Corning Corporation

Johns Manville Corporation

IKO Industries

Duro-Last Roofing

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Braas Monier Building Group

Commercial Roofing Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Single ply products

Modified bitumen materials

Spray polyurethane foam

Built-up roofing

Metals

Others

Commercial Roofing Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Low sloped roofing

Steep sloped roofing

Commercial Roofing Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Commercial Roofing Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

