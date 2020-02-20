Global Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Healthcare Automation is likely to help medical professionals focus on better patient care and improved outputs. Additionally, it is also expected to reduce the cost incurred by healthcare providers on repetitive work.

In 2018, the global Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

General Electric Company

Tecan Group

Swisslog Holding

Stryker Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

Danaher Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automated Imaging

Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT)

Automated Image Analysis

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Pharmacies

Ambulatory Care Settings

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

