Global Disposable Latex Gloves Market is Expected Grow with Significant CAGR Over Forecast Period of 2019 to 2024

Disposable latex gloves are made primarily of natural latex, vinyl, and nitrile, and are used for ensuring hand protection against pathogens and infection-causing agents. They have garnered high demand in the industries of food and beverages, automotive, and cleaning industries. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on diversifying their products by bringing substantial improvements in puncture and tear resistance, barrier properties, resistance to chemicals, and hand dexterity. Focusing on these characteristics might help launch innovative products in the disposable gloves market. The food and beverages industry is offering sizable opportunties to manufacturers. Staggering sales of disposable gloves for surgical and medical examination applications are accentuating the marketâ€™s valuation, which is projected to surpass US$10 bn by 2025-end.

This report studies the global market size of Disposable Latex Gloves, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Disposable Latex Gloves production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Top Glove

Hartalega

WRP

Supermax

Semperit

Kossan

Medline Industries

YTY GROUP

Cardinal Health

Medicom

ARISTA

KIRGEN

UG Healthcare

Market Segment by Product Type

Powdered Gloves

No Powdered Gloves

Market Segment by Application

Healthcare

Industry

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Disposable Latex Gloves status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Disposable Latex Gloves manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

