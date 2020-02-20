Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Growth, Types & Development 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The solar encapsulation materials market is predicted to display outstanding growth in the years ahead. Rapidly increasing efforts of government agencies as well as private parties to convert solar energy into electrical energy is a trend come to the fore. This requires installation of solar panels and several ancillary equipment suitable for solar photovoltaic technology, which harnesses sunlight to convert into electricity.

The support equipment, however, requires protection. This is where solar encapsulation materials come into play. Encapsulation film, mostly made of ethylene vinyl acetate, UV curable resins, and non-ethylene vinyl acetate, protects solar cells to safeguard their performance and reliability. Encapsulation films provide optical and electrical transmission, keeping moisture at bay.

With impressive ROI of conversion of solar energy into electrical in the long run, each ancillary sector for such endeavors are at likely to be at monumental gains. This validates solar encapsulation materials market to rise at an outstanding close to 23% CAGR from 2016 to 2022.

This report researches the worldwide Solar Encapsulation Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Solar Encapsulation Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Solar encapsulation materials are encapsulant sheets that protect the solar cell to ensure its performance and reliability. Solar encapsulation materials should be stable at elevated temperatures and high UV exposure. They should also be able to provide good optical and electrical transmissivity.

As an important encapsulant, solar encapsulation materials are widely used in PV module. They are generally classified into several types according the resin used in the material. EVA sheet is the largest type taking 97.23% of the total solar encapsulation materials production in 2016. PVB sheet is another kind of solar encapsulation materials, which only took 1.57% of the total production.

The technical barrier of making high-quality solar encapsulation materials is high, and the market concentration degree is also relatively high. Major companies in solar encapsulation materials market include First, STR, Bridgestone and MITSUI. Those four players occupied 69.51% of the global production in 2016.

With the fast improvement of PV module industry, the consumption of solar encapsulation materials is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Solar encapsulation materials industry will increase in a huge growth space.

Global Solar Encapsulation Materials market size will increase to 1860 Million US$ by 2025, from 1630 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Encapsulation Materials.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Solar Encapsulation Materials capacity, production, value, price and market share of Solar Encapsulation Materials in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

First

Sveck

STR

MITSUI

Bridgestone

TPI All Seasons

Akcome

Hiuv

Changzhou Bbetterfilm

JGP Energy

3M

SKC

Lucent

Solar Encapsulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type

EVA Sheet

PVB Sheet

Others

Solar Encapsulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Photovoltaic Module

Others

Solar Encapsulation Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solar Encapsulation Materials capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Solar Encapsulation Materials manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

