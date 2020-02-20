Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer Market 2025 Insights, Facts, Developments, Growth, Solutions & Applications

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Ethylene vinyl alcohol copolymer (EVOH) resins — coploymers of ethylene and vinyl alcohol–are semi-crystalline materials. They have generated massive interest of packaging industries owing to their excellent gas-barrier properties, and are popularly used as packaging materials for drugs and cosmetics. Outstanding oxygen barrier resistance of these thermoplastics has propelled its popularity in food packaging applications, especially in perishable food products and shelf-stable foods, catalyzing the rapid expansion of the market which is projected to surpass valuation of US$1 bn by 2025-end. Barrier properties of EVOH resin have stimulated research in assessing its potential in specialty applications.

For more info, Get Free Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1915861

Recently, the copolymer has been found to hold potential in providing functional barrier against surrogate substances migrating from recycled paperboards.This report researches the worldwide Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer, short as EVOH, is thermoplastic polymer. EVOH resin, with outstanding gas barrier properties, is one of the three major barrier resins. EVOH resin is widely used in Food packaging and non-food packaging industry.

Ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymer or EVOH is a flexible, crystal clear, and glossy thermoplastic copolymer with excellent flex-crack resistance, and very high resistance to hydrocarbons, oils and organic solvents. It also has some of the best barrier properties to gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide making it especially suited for packaging of food, drugs, cosmetics, and other perishable or delicate products to extend shelf life.

The technical barriers of EVOH are very high which results in the industry highly concentrated. There are only three manufacturers for the time being, Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei, Chang Chun Petrochemical. And due to the plant distribution characteristic, five bases, USA, UK, Belgium, Japan and Taiwan, are catering to all of the EVOH resin demand around the world.

Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) market size will increase to 1090 Million US$ by 2025, from 880 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kuraray

NipponGohsei

Chang Chun Petrochemical

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Breakdown Data by Type

Ethylene(mol%)29

29Ethylene(mol%)35

35Ethylene(mol%)38

38Ethylene(mol%)44

Ethylene(mol%)44

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Breakdown Data by Application

Food Packaging Material

Household Wrapping Material

Automotive Gas Tanks

Pipes For Floor Heating Systems

Wall Coverings

Other

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1915861

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us

Email: [email protected]

Blog: https://blogreportstudy.blogspot.com/