Global Geogrids Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025

Geogrids are a class of geosynthetics which are composed of materials such as polyesters, high-density polyethylene and polypropylene, among others. Geogrids are used, primarily, for reinforcement in construction applications. Geogrids are efficacious and relatively more efficient for a variety of construction related applications. These geogrids exhibit exceptional properties including good tension bearing property and ability to distribute load over a larger surface area. Geogrids exhibit relatively greater load bearing capacity especially at the junction and thus the load is distributed over the adjacent ribs. Use of geogrids enables design flexibility wherein by altering the length of geogrids, the length of the walls can be altered accordingly, and whole system thus, acts as single unit. Moreover, several benefits are associated with use of geogrids, in that, resistance to earthquake, cost effectiveness, better flexibility and durability, as compared to other conventional reinforcement methods. Geogrids are used across a wide array of construction applications including those in highways, dams, ports, and railway infrastructure, among others.

Global Geogrids Market: Dynamics

Geogrids are witnessing wider adoption owing to their versatility, utility and economic benefits associated with their use. Geogrids help significantly increase the bearing capacity of soil and also help in ensuring structural integrity of soil. Geogrids helps development of inclines and thus are an effective alternative for retaining walls and slope applications. The growing adoption of geogrids is expected to have a positive impact on growth of global geogrids market. The use of geogrids offers several advantages in terms of overall construction costs as compared to traditional reinforcement techniques, ease of use and installation, sustainability, structural durability and flexibility, prevention of soil erosion, resistance to earthquakes and ease of construction for structures such as walls, and slopes, among others. Rapid growth in construction industry in regions such as Asia Pacific is anticipated to create significant demand for geogrids. Moreover, the renovation activities and infrastructural development in the regions such as North America and Europe are anticipated to further create traction for geogrids market. Over the recent past, manufacturers have focused towards introduction of tri-axial geogrids with improved rib thickness, better load bearing and distribution abilities. Such efforts have resulted in development of products and optimization of structural performance for a number of applications.

Global Geogrids Market: Segmentation

The global Geogrids market can be segmented on the basis of material types, manufacturing processes, types and region

On the basis of product type, global geogrids market can be segmented as:

Uniaxial

Biaxial

On the basis of material types, global geogrids market can be segmented as:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global geogrids market can be segmented as:

Knitting or Weaving

Welding and Extrusion

On the basis of applications, global geogrids market can be segmented as:

Retaining Walls

Landfill

Erosion Control

Roadways

Others

Global Geogrids Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for Geogrids is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific region. This is attributed to the significant growth in the construction and infrastructure industry in the region. The government has made investments in the region for the development of rail and road infrastructure. Many new highways, dams, ports etc. are expected to get constructed over the forecast period especially in countries like India and China. Thus creating great traction in the global demand for geogrids. North America and Europe are also projected to hold significant share in the global geogrids market with the growing renovation and infrastructural development activities in the region. Japan is anticipated to show a relatively stagnant growth over the forecast period. Regions such as Middle East and Africa and Latin America are anticipated to be low volume high growth areas in global geogrids market.

Global Geogrids Market: Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain in global Geogrids market are:

Tensar International Corporation

TENAX SPA

Linear Composites Limited

ACE Geosynthetics

Strata Systems, Inc.

CTM Geosynthetics

Maccaferri Spa

HUESKER Inc.

GSE Environmental

