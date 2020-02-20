Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market: Market Segmented by Geography Trends, Market to Grow

Hydraulic cylinders, also known as hydraulic pumps, are sub-assemblies used in hydraulic power transfer systems. Hydraulic cylinders help transfer power in applications ranging from construction equipment to aviation. These cylinders are an assembly of several components, namely the barrel; cylinder caps and head; piston, which can be double acting or single acting; piston rod; seals; and rings. These cylinders are connected within the hydraulic system to form a continuous hydraulic circuit. Hydraulic cylinders are available in several configurations and functions; each is suited for a particular application. They can also be used to selectively resist the linear motion under heavy loads. Hence, these cylinders can be used in various applications.

Uninterrupted demand in industries where hydraulic systems play a vital role is the primary factor driving the hydraulic cylinder market. Irreplaceability of hydraulic systems in construction equipment, aviation, infrastructure, and manufacturing is anticipated to augment the hydraulic cylinder market. Furthermore, rapid industrialization and infrastructural development in developing nations are estimated to propel the hydraulic cylinder market. Growth in civil and military aviation in developing nations such as India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brazil is projected to drive the demand for hydraulic cylinder in aerospace applications. However, hydraulic systems and cylinders are usually bulky and messy in operation. They make the entire system or equipment heavy and large. Thus, several efforts are being made to either make them clean and compact or to find other alternate systems altogether. Hydraulics are substituted with pneumatics and electromechanical systems in several applications where cleanliness is imperative. These include food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, and medical. However, for heavy and sturdy operations there are potentially no other alternatives.

Based on the function of these cylinders, the hydraulic cylinder market can be bifurcated into single acting and double acting. The double acting segment can be further divided into single rod ended and double rod ended. In terms of type, the market can be segmented into plunger cylinders, telescopic cylinders, cable cylinders, diaphragm cylinders, and others. Each type finds niche use in particular applications. Based on application, the hydraulic cylinder market can be classified into mobile systems and stationary systems. Within mobile systems, the market can be sub-divided into construction equipment, aviation, marine, and others. The stationary systems segment can be sub-segmented into industrial machinery, infrastructure, and others. In terms of geography, the global hydraulic cylinder market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the major regions of the global hydraulic cylinder market, led by the presence of key construction equipment manufacturers such as Caterpillar and JCB. Asia Pacific is also a prominent region of the hydraulic cylinder market owing to the rise in industrialization and infrastructure growth. Demand for hydraulic cylinders is high in developed nations such as Germany, the U.S., Japan, France, and the U.K. Demand for hydraulic cylinders in industries such as construction equipment, industrial machine, aviation, and agricultural equipment is increasing at a fast pace in developing nations and regions such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Major players operating in the global hydraulic cylinder market include Parker Hannifin Corp, Caterpillar, Eaton Corporation, Dantal Hydraulics, Bailey International, and Enerpac Corp. These companies hold significant share of the hydraulic cylinder market. Thus, the hydraulic cylinder market experiences intense competition.