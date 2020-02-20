Global InGaAs Image Sensors Market 2019-2025 Opportunities and Advanced Technologies in Emerging Industry

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global InGaAs Image Sensors Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

Development of hybridized image sensors have opened an exciting frontier in applications requiring compound semiconductors. The InGaAs image sensors market has been increasingly growing in prospects from rapid advances made in wafer-scale 3D integration techniques in recent years. InGaAs image sensors are used for diverse imaging applications in scientific research, and increasingly gaining traction in in defense and surveillance applications. They also hold significant potential in meeting the needs of machine vision in industries. The global market is anticipated to garner robust CAGR of 12.4% during 2018–2025. Technological advances in opto-semiconductor manufacturing will speed up the pace of product innovations in the coming few years.

InGaAs image sensors are image sensors that contain a CMOS IC readout circuit for easy signal processing. They operate in charge integration mode that accumulates the generated charge to increase the output signal making them ideal for low-level light detection. Applications include photometry in the near-infrared region up to 2.6 m, such as in physics and chemistry measurement, industrial measurement, and DWDM (dense wavelength division multiplexing).

This industry is centralized. Top 3 companies in the market occupies about 46.35% of the Revenue market shares in 2016. The major manufacturers of InGaAs Image Sensors are Hamamatsu Photonics, Sensor Unlimited, Teledyne DALSA, Xenics, New Imaging Technologies, SYNERGY OPTOSYSTEMS, FLIR Systems.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the InGaAs Image Sensors raw material price will be relatively stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of InGaAs Image Sensors.

In China, InGaAs Image Sensors market is occupied by foreign banks, such as Hamamatsu Photonics, Sensor Unlimited, Teledyne DALSA, Xenics. China is the worlds large comsumers of InGaAs Image Sensors; as the same time, the consumption of InGaAs Image Sensors in China grown gradually. In the result, InGaAs Image Sensors in China was import-oriented until now.

The InGaAs Image Sensors market was valued at 700 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1780 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for InGaAs Image Sensors.

