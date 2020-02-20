Global Laminating Adhesives for Flexible Packing Market Is Expected To Display High Growth Over Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global (United States, European Union and China) Laminating Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Research Report 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

In terms of revenue, laminating adhesives for flexible packaging market is predicted to clock an impressive 6.4% CAGR from 2016 to 2024. Firstly, lamination adhesives for flexible packaging find wide use in packaging of food. This is mainly because lamination adhesives enable failsafe sealing, not to leave any chance for leak or spoilage of packaged food items.

Healthcare and industrial are some other key end users of laminating adhesives for flexible packaging.

Laminating adhesives are advantageous over conventionally used adhesive solutions. This includes lesser cure time, lower wastage, lesser emissions in the manufacture of laminating adhesives, and high bond strength at the same time. This accounts for rapid adoption of laminating adhesives for various applications.

In 2019, the market size of Laminating Adhesives for Flexible Packaging is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Laminating Adhesives for Flexible Packaging.

This report studies the global market size of Laminating Adhesives for Flexible Packaging, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Laminating Adhesives for Flexible Packaging production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Henkel

Dow

Covestro AG

3M

Vimasco Corporation

H.B. Fuller

Bostik

Ashland

Flint Group

Sika Automotive GmbH

Market Segment by Product Type

Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives

Solventless Laminating Adhesives

Water Based Laminating Adhesives

Market Segment by Application

Dry Food Packaging

Liquid Applications

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Laminating Adhesives for Flexible Packaging status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Laminating Adhesives for Flexible Packaging manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

