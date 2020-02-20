Global Polypropylene Thermoformed Container Market Trends, Types and Share 2019-2025
Polypropylene is a choice of thermoplastic for large applications, across several end users. Some common applications of polypropylene are for packaging films, technical components, consumer goods, and also textiles.
Besides this, demand for polypropylene extends to the food sector as well. This includes use of polypropylene for plastic food containers, albeit employing thermoforming.
Thermoforming is of three types, wherein the type of thermoforming employed is dependent on design consideration of thermoplastic container. For best practice, practical design of mould containers results in sturdiness and good quality of polypropylene containers.
Owing to its molecular structure and density, polypropylene extends competition to polystyrene, APET, and PVC for several thin-gage thermoforming applications. This further boosts uptake of polypropylene for thermoforming applications, thereby benefitting polypropylene thermoformed container market.
This report researches the worldwide Polypropylene Thermoformed Container market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Sonoco Products
DS Smith
Bemis
Placon
Huhtamaki
Winpak
Silgan Holdings
Pactiv
Berry Global Group
Thrace Group
Universal Protective Packaging
Anchor Packaging
Universal Plastics
Dordan Manufacturing
Sinclair & Rush
Tray Pak Corporation
Lindar Corporation
Polypropylene Thermoformed Container Breakdown Data by Type
Clamshells
Cups & Bowls
Trays & Lids
Polypropylene Thermoformed Container Breakdown Data by Application
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Electronics and Electricals
Others
Polypropylene Thermoformed Container Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
