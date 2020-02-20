Global Potassium Methoxide Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Potassium Methoxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customerâ€™s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

An alkoxide of methanol with potassium as counterion, potassium methoxide finds foremost use as a strong base and catalyst for transesterification. In particular, potassium methoxide is used in transesterification of organic fats, such as animal fat and vegetable oil into biodiesel and glycerol.

Some other application of potassium methoxide is as intermediate in synthesis of pharmaceutical and agricultural products.

Increasing demand for biodiesel, mainly due to its low impact on environment, has served to boost growth of potassium methoxide market. Synthesized from vegetable oil or animal fat, potassium methoxide acts as catalyst during transesterification, for the manufacture of biodiesel.

Demand for potassium methoxide also stems from its use as a fuel additive.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Evonik

Hengfa Chemical

Luxi Chemical

Xisace New Material Technology

Potassium Methoxide Breakdown Data by Type

Solution

Powder

Potassium Methoxide Breakdown Data by Application

Biodiesel

Personal Care

Agriculture

Pharma & Healthcare

Other

Potassium Methoxide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Potassium Methoxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

