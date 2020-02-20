Global Potassium Methoxide Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2025
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Potassium Methoxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customerâ€™s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
An alkoxide of methanol with potassium as counterion, potassium methoxide finds foremost use as a strong base and catalyst for transesterification. In particular, potassium methoxide is used in transesterification of organic fats, such as animal fat and vegetable oil into biodiesel and glycerol.
Some other application of potassium methoxide is as intermediate in synthesis of pharmaceutical and agricultural products.
Increasing demand for biodiesel, mainly due to its low impact on environment, has served to boost growth of potassium methoxide market. Synthesized from vegetable oil or animal fat, potassium methoxide acts as catalyst during transesterification, for the manufacture of biodiesel.
Demand for potassium methoxide also stems from its use as a fuel additive.
This report researches the worldwide Potassium Methoxide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Potassium Methoxide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
Evonik
Hengfa Chemical
Luxi Chemical
Xisace New Material Technology
Potassium Methoxide Breakdown Data by Type
Solution
Powder
Potassium Methoxide Breakdown Data by Application
Biodiesel
Personal Care
Agriculture
Pharma & Healthcare
Other
Potassium Methoxide Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Potassium Methoxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
