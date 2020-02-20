Global Power Sports (Snowmobile, UTV, ATV) Market Advancement Strategy, Main Top Players, Analysis and Forecast to 2024
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Power Sports (Snowmobile, UTV, ATV) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customerâ€™s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
Vis-Ã -vis revenue, power sports market is likely to touch close to US$ 15 bn in valuation by 2025. Majorly fuelling power sports market is increasing fancy for off-road leisure activities, mainly among the youth. Some off-road recreational activities increasingly pacing up are motorcycle riding, water sports, and trail sports.
In particular, off-road motorbike riding among motorbike enthusiasts has surfaced as a key recreation. Motorbike enthusiasts are increasingly long distance biking, riding on all types of terrain, as a challenge and in a bid to explore isolated places, not commercially reachable.
Off-road recreation requires basic infrastructural, lodging, and fuelling facilities. To promote such activities, various local governments as well local population have stepped forward to offer such facilities. This translates into win-win for both parties, further encouraging individuals for adoption of power sports. Thus, power sports market is benefitted.
Powersports are a subset of the generalized category motorsports. Examples of powersport vehicles are motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles and PWCs. One of the defining features of any powersport is the use of an engine, in one form or another. Other defining features of powersport vehicles include the use of handlebars to control movement and the mounting of the rider “on” the machine, exposed to the elements.This report only covers the Snowmobile, UTV, ATV for powersport, the products for transportation, entertainment, agriculture, etc. are not covered.
In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Sports (Snowmobile, UTV, ATV).
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Honda
BRP
Yamaha Motor
Polaris
Kawasaki
Arctic Cat
Suzuki
KYMCO
CFMOTO
Feishen Group
Rato
HISUN Motor
Power Sports (Snowmobile, UTV, ATV) Breakdown Data by Type
Snowmobiles
UTV
ATV
Power Sports (Snowmobile, UTV, ATV) Breakdown Data by Application
Off-Road
Road
Others
Power Sports (Snowmobile, UTV, ATV) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Power Sports (Snowmobile, UTV, ATV) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
